Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH Eyes $650 as Whale Transactions Drop to $200M

BCH large transactions dropped from $900M in July to under $200M, indicating reduced whale participation during the price rally.

The cryptocurrency closed at $560.70 with bullish momentum but faces resistance at $580-590 levels with potential upside to $650.

Declining whale activity during price increases often signals bull-trap conditions due to limited institutional conviction and liquidity.

Bitcoin Cash BCH $558.4 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $11.11 B Vol. 24h: $288.72 M traded as high as $580 on Monday, Aug. 4, delivering 6% intraday gains amid a broad altcoin resurgence. While Bitcoin BTC $115 144 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $32.39 B price hovered under $115,000 with less than 2% upside despite another major inflow from Metaplanet, top altcoins like Ethereum ETH $3 717 24h volatility: 6.1% Market cap: $448.53 B Vol. 24h: $27.88 B , XRP XRP $3.07 24h volatility: 4.9% Market cap: $182.31 B Vol. 24h: $6.27 B , and BCH all saw excess of 5% rallies at press time.

Despite the upbeat sentiment, BCH on-chain metrics reveal an early cautionary signal: whales appear missing in action amid the ongoing price leg-up. According to IntoTheBlock, BCH large transactions (over $100K), which peaked above $900 million in July, have now plunged below $200 million for the first time in 20 days on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Such a drop in whale activity during a price rally is often interpreted as a bull-trap signal for two key reasons. First, it indicates limited conviction among high-net-worth investors, reducing the likelihood of a sustained BCH price run. Second, a lack of deep liquidity from whales exposes the price to higher volatility and sharper retracements if market sentiment fluctuates.

Still, the fact that BCH and other top altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin emphasizes rising short-term risk appetite. This could keep Bitcoin Cash price consolidating above key support levels in the near term. However, unless whale demand rebounds soon, BCH may struggle to breach high-volume sell walls looming overhead close to the $600 territory.

BCH Price Forecast: $650 Resistance Zone Faces Bullish but Fragile Momentum

Bitcoin Cash closed Monday’s candle at $560.70, gaining over 3% with a strong green candle bouncing off the 8-day SMA (blue line). As seen below, BCH price has breached the $552.4 level (13-day SMA), a key support flipped from recent resistance, signaling bullish follow-through after a two-day dip.

However, the long upper wick near the $580 level, where price met resistance, signals sharp rejection from a major sell wall. Volume bars indicate rising buy-side pressure, but not at peak levels seen during the late July breakout. Without a significant increase in whale transactions, BCH could struggle to muster volume support to breach that sell wall.

The presence of the red down arrow also reflects prior rejection zones that have capped upside moves near this band.

Notably, Bitcoin Cash now trades above all three Super SMAs (5, 8, 13), forming a short-term bullish crossover pattern. Immediate resistance sits between $580 and $590. A daily close above this range could open the path toward testing the next psychologically significant resistance at $650.

However, the Bull-Bear Power (BBP) at 28.6 remains in neutral territory, suggesting momentum is building but not yet decisively strong.

If BCH price closes decisively above $590 over the next few trading sessions, bulls could aim for $650 as August 2025 unfolds. On the downside, failure to hold $552 could see the price retest the $530 support band.

