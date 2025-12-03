Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH Leads Gainers as Traders Take Profit on Zcash (ZEC)

Key Notes

BCH outperforms top 25 assets with 24% gains as traders shift from overstretched Zcash positions into lagging privacy coins.

Grayscale's SEC filing to convert its $214M Bitcoin Cash Trust into a spot ETF serves as primary catalyst for institutional inflows.

Technical analysis shows BCH at $595 with RSI at 62.25, targeting $650 resistance while maintaining support above $516 SMA levels.

Bitcoin Cash BCH $597.6 24h volatility: 8.1% Market cap: $11.93 B Vol. 24h: $693.89 M extended its rally to 24% in the last 24 hours, emerging as the strongest performer among the top 25 assets. The move followed Bitcoin’s intraday push toward $94,000, which improved overall risk appetite but produced selective allocation within the privacy coin sector.

Zcash ZEC $374.3 24h volatility: 9.9% Market cap: $6.14 B Vol. 24h: $1.70 B , last month’s top gainer, fell 7% even as the broader market rebounded, while BCH, Monero, Dash and Beldex attracted renewed flows. The rotation reflected traders cutting exposure to overstretched ZEC positions and reallocating toward lagging peers.

Coinglass data shows BCH trading green across major timeframes, up 9.94% in 24 hours, 12.87% in seven days and 10.73% on a 30-day basis, signaling a persistent accumulation trend developing over weeks rather than a short-volatility reaction tied to Bitcoin’s December rebound.

Grayscale’s Sept. 10 filing with the SEC to convert its Bitcoin Cash Trust into a spot ETF remains a central catalyst raising expectations of institutional-grade inflows into BCH once approved.

Launched in 2018, the Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust trading under the ticker BCHG has already attracted $214 million in total assets under management as of Dec. 2.

Bitcoin Cash has proved popular among corporate investors in the US historically. In June 2023, EDX Markets, an institutional trading platform backed by major financial firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, and Citadel Securities went live. At its launch, the platform offered trading for only four cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin BTC $92 910 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $1.85 T Vol. 24h: $82.34 B , Ethereum ETH $3 123 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $376.70 B Vol. 24h: $27.88 B , Litecoin LTC $85.82 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $6.57 B Vol. 24h: $633.56 M , and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

The addition of BCH to this select list suggested institutional confidence in BCH as a commodity at a time when altcoins like XRP and Cardano faced now-dropped charges from the SEC, labeling multiple cryptocurrencies as securities.

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Will BCH Break Above $650?

Bitcoin Cash trades at $595 after a 9% intraday rally. Technical indicators show BCH now trades well above both the SMA-50 at 516.7 and the SMA-100 at 515.3, providing layered support bases for another leg higher.

The narrow gap between the SMA-50 and SMA-100 suggests sustained closes above $600 could force a golden crossover in the coming sessions.

RSI prints at 62.25, entering a constructive expansion zone without signaling exhaustion. The slope is rising in parallel with price, which supports the argument that momentum is being built from organic demand rather than a liquidation-driven spike. As long as RSI holds above 55, BCH is likely to retain its upward trend.

Volume Delta indicator has also flipped positive with the latest 38.26K reading confirming that participation levels match the magnitude of the price move.

With a 60.78% profitability ratio, short-term traders have a significant buffer to withstand minor corrections at weaker resistance levels as BCH price approaches the $650 zone without panic selling.

On the downside, a rejection below the initial support near the SMA-7 at $545 could trigger a deeper retracement toward the SMA-50 at 516.7, invalidating the bullish forecast.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.