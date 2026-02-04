Key Notes

In the last two weeks, whales have sold more than 50,000 Bitcoin, leading to major selling pressure.

Large holders reduced exposure while small wallets accumulated, highlighting a divergence in market behavior.

Sentiment improved after the US ended its government shutdown with a $1.2 trillion funding bill.

Bitcoin’s BTC $76 118 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $1.52 T Vol. 24h: $74.52 B price dipped below $73,000 earlier on February 4 before rebounding following news that the US Congress passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill, effectively ending the government shutdown.

Over the past two weeks, whale entities have sold more than 50,000 BTC, while retail investors have continued buying the dip.

Bitcoin Slips Under $75,000

Bitcoin has slipped below the $75,000 level for the first time since the tariff-driven market selloff on April 7, 2025, when Trump-era tariffs triggered widespread global market turmoil.

Although Bitcoin has rebounded to $76,400 as of press time, the $75,000 level remains a key support. Its ability to hold will likely determine whether Bitcoin moves toward $60,000 or $90,000 next.

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment reported that wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC, which collectively control just over two-thirds of the total Bitcoin supply, have sold roughly 50,181 BTC over the past two weeks.

📉 Bitcoin has now dropped below $75K for the first time since the tariff-related crash on April 7, 2025. Looking ahead, the key to whether prices fall below $60K or rebound above $90K will depend on key stakeholders accucumulating, or continuing to dump. 😬 Based on blockchain… pic.twitter.com/tZKZRWV93H — Santiment (@santimentfeed) February 3, 2026

At the same time, smaller retail wallets holding less than 0.01 BTC have been actively buying the dip.

This suggests strong expectations of a rebound, even as large holders continue to reduce their exposure.

Investors Choose Gold Over Bitcoin

Bitcoin and the broader altcoin market have remained largely sidelined during the recent strength in precious metals.

Bitcoin has continued its correction, declining by more than $53,000 over the past 120 days.

After peaking near $126,000 in October 2025, the cryptocurrency has fallen to a new yearly low of around $73,200.

The sustained downturn has kept risk appetite muted across the digital asset market.

The move has erased more than $1.1 trillion from Bitcoin’s market capitalization. Over the same period, gold has risen by over 30% since October, highlighting a shift in investor preference toward traditional safe-haven assets.

That didn't take long. Gold is already back above $5,000. Soon those who shorted it last week will be in a lot of trouble. Meanwhile, with Bitcoin below $76K, it's now worth 15 ounces of gold, down 59% from its Nov. 2021 high. Bitcoin is in a long-term bear market priced in gold. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 4, 2026

End of US Shutdown Bullish for BTC and Crypto?

On February 3, the US Congress approved a $1.2 trillion government funding bill, which President Donald Trump has signed, averting an imminent government shutdown.

The legislation funds most federal operations through September 30, marking the end of fiscal year 2026.

The move could support Bitcoin and the broader crypto market by improving liquidity conditions and investor confidence.

Former U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry said a long-awaited crypto market structure bill could move forward in Congress within the next few months.

He added that the legislation might reach the House before Memorial Day in May 2026.

McHenry noted that crypto firms have shown a willingness to compromise to help advance the bill, while banks have been more resistant so far.

