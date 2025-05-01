Key Notes

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a $56.23 million net outflow on April 30.

BTC quickly rebounded and is now hovering near the $95,000 mark.

Whale wallets accumulated over 43,100 BTC in two weeks, signaling bullish sentiment.

Bitcoin BTC $95 187 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $1.89 T Vol. 24h: $27.23 B price briefly dropped on April 30, following an outflow in the US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs — the first in two weeks. The net outflow of $56.23 million came as Fidelity’s FBTC and Ark & 21Shares’ ARKB neutralized BlackRock IBIT’s $267 million inflow.

This negative flow created a temporary selling pressure, sending BTC around the $93,000 mark. However, at the time of writing, the largest cryptocurrency has recovered its way back around $95,000.

Despite the outflow, the Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score is approaching 1, a sign that network-wide buying is concentrated among larger holders. Whales have accumulated over 43,100 BTC from April 13 to 27, according to Ali Martinez.

The #Bitcoin $BTC Accumulation Trend Score is nearing 1, signaling that larger entities, or a significant portion of the network, are actively accumulating. pic.twitter.com/eJavuF8Dmb — Ali (@ali_charts) April 30, 2025

Meanwhile, data from LookOnChain reveals that BlackRock’s IBIT scooped up over 25,430 BTC, worth nearly $2.4 billion, over the past week alone. The accumulation has brought its total BTC holdings to 601,209 BTC.

On the other hand, the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) currently places long-term holders in a psychological “denial” phase, typically marked by uncertainty about whether a local top is forming.

Still, analysts remain optimistic. Martinez noted that the Bitcoin MVRV ratio is testing the 1-year Simple Moving Average (SMA).

#Bitcoin $BTC momentum could shift bullish once the MVRV crosses above its 1-year SMA. A golden cross that historically signals strong upside potential. pic.twitter.com/FDyWJYYfsk — Ali (@ali_charts) April 30, 2025

If the MVRV decisively crosses above this level, it could catalyze a move toward the $114,230, the next key target based on MVRV pricing bands.

Btc price outlook

On the daily BTC price chart, the RSI is trending near 66, hinting at continued strength but also cautioning against potential exhaustion. Failure to hold $93,198 may expose BTC to deeper retracement toward $83,444, a historically strong support zone.

The MACD is currently in bullish territory, with the MACD line crossing above the signal line. However, the histogram is beginning to flatten, signaling possible weakening momentum if price continues to consolidate without volume.

#Bitcoin $BTC is testing its Realized Warm Supply at $94,550, holding above it could signal mid-term holder support. pic.twitter.com/Q4zLRbQDXb — Ali (@ali_charts) May 1, 2025

BTC is also holding above its Realized Warm Supply level of $94,550, suggesting support from mid-term holders. A sustained close above $95,870 could ignite a push toward $100,000 and beyond.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.