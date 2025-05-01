Key Notes

Ethereum recorded a sharp fall to $1,736 on April 30.

The price drop triggered increased liquidations, reaching $67 million.

ETH will likely face another correction before gaining bullish momentum.

Ethereum ETH $1 815 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $219.22 B Vol. 24h: $13.73 B has been struggling to break above the psychological $2,000 mark over the past two months. The leading altcoin even dropped below the $1,400 mark on April 9.

On April 22, Ethereum gained upward momentum, rising from $1,550 to $1,800, as the optimism around Bitcoin BTC $95 121 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $1.89 T Vol. 24h: $27.07 B pushed the broader crypto market toward the $3 trillion mark.

However, the consolidation came to an end on April 30. Ethereum dropped to a local low of $1,736 in less than two hours.

This brought increased liquidations for Ethereum, surpassing Bitcoin’s $64 million and reaching $67 million — $48 million longs and $19 million shorts, according to data from CoinGlass. Long liquidations usually trigger panic among short-term traders.

Consequently, a head and shoulders pattern has been created on the one-hour ETH price chart.

ETH 1H chart – May 1 | Source: TradingView

Ethereum will likely see a correction to around $1,770 before gaining bullish momentum. However, a price fall below $1,760 could trigger further selloff to potentially push the price to the $1,700 mark.

On the other hand, Ethereum could break the head and shoulders pattern if the price pushes above the $1,830 resistance.

At this point, Ethereum’s relative strength index (RSI) is hovering at 54, showing a neutral position. This puts ETH in a low-volatility position.

In addition to the technical indicators, Ethereum’s price movements would also depend on the broader market sentiment, macroeconomic conditions and whale accumulation.

A key catalyst for the leading altcoin could be the approval of ETH ETF staking in the US. Grayscale has already held a meeting with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to get the green light for the ETHE fund’s staking.

