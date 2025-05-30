Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead as Crypto Liquidation Tops $724 Million

Key Notes

Bitcoin and Ethereum lead $724M in 24-hour crypto liquidations.

Crypto market cap drops to $3.33 trillion after sharp price dip.

Thousands of traders liquidated amid high options expiration.

The broader digital asset ecosystem has recorded massive liquidations, totaling $714 million, with 223,671 traders liquidated.

According to insights gathered from CoinGlass, Bitcoin BTC $104 123 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.07 T Vol. 24h: $41.22 B and Ethereum ETH $2 551 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $307.67 B Vol. 24h: $22.03 B spearhead the 24-hour liquidations, with several million dollars lost from long traders.

Broader Crypto Market Cap Dip to $3.33 Trillion

Bitcoin recorded a price slip to around $105,000 in the early hours of Friday. This price movement triggered a crash in the ecosystem, fueling a market capitalization drop from $3.45 trillion to $3.33 trillion.

The clearing of $150 billion from the crypto market in just under 24 hours represented approximately a 3% dip.

The total 24-hour liquidation from BTC amounted to $222.87 million. Long traders’ losses were pegged at $209.63 million and short traders’ losses at only $13.22 million. This outlook suggests that investors were bullish on Bitcoin’s potential to hit another all-time high.

Though liquidations grew, the BTC trading volume does not suggest that these traders are backing down. Despite the price falling by 2.46% to $105,589.18, its trading volume is up 19.30% to $62.43 billion. This suggests continued traders’ confidence and commitment to the coin’s long-term potential.

Several altcoins, including ETH, XRP XRP $2.17 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $127.01 B Vol. 24h: $3.72 B , SUI SUI $3.31 24h volatility: 6.9% Market cap: $11.06 B Vol. 24h: $1.36 B , ADA ADA $0.69 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $24.99 B Vol. 24h: $845.29 M , and SOL SOL $158.4 24h volatility: 6.1% Market cap: $82.54 B Vol. 24h: $4.06 B , were not exempted from the liquidations.

Based on the CoinGlass liquidation heatmap, the losses from Ethereum are approximately $109.28 million, with long traders bearing most of it. The liquidation amount tied to long traders was capped at $89.84 million, while that of short traders came in at $19.64 million.

Top meme coins like Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000013 24h volatility: 8.4% Market cap: $7.62 B Vol. 24h: $346.64 M and Dogecoin DOGE $0.20 24h volatility: 10.4% Market cap: $29.31 B Vol. 24h: $2.31 B also experienced a notable drawdown. DOGE liquidation was approximately $22.28 million, SOL lost $33.04 million, and XRP shed $29.83 million.

The massive liquidations are believed to have been triggered by the expiration of $11.6 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum monthly options on Deribit.

Less Than 24 Hours Left Until Mind of Pepe Presale Sells Out, Get In Now

While the mainstream crypto market is losing, smart traders are repositioning for a comeback.

For the long term, Mind of Pepe is set to revolutionize the crypto world. This autonomous AI agent merges the power of AI with blockchain technology, creating a groundbreaking project that’s destined to shake up the industry and capture massive attention.

The team behind Mind of Pepe claims it’s more than just a symbol of information for all. According to them, it’s a powerful, self-evolving AI agent that delivers exclusive benefits only to $MIND holders.

Based on its rare value proposition, some of the most popular analysts in the market consider Mind of Pepe one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

Current Presale Stats:

Current Price : $0.0037515

: $0.0037515 Amount Raised So Far : $11.4 million

: $11.4 million Ticker : MIND

: MIND Date Launched : December 2024

: December 2024 Chain: Ethereum

With less than 24 hours remaining before the presale closes, early buyers can seize a rare first-mover advantage through Mind of Pepe’s crypto presale platform and staking system. Don’t miss out before the full blockchain launch!

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.