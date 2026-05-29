Long-term holders now control a record-high share of the Bitcoin circulating supply, a reading that, in any prior cycle, would have been straightforward evidence of mounting bullish pressure.

The complication, flagged in a May 29 report by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, is that this supply concentration is coinciding with a near-complete stall in demand-side momentum, a configuration CryptoQuant describes as a buyer drought.

Bitcoin’s largest holders have stopped accumulating. Dolphin balances have printed successive lower highs since Sept '25, while whale balances have remained flat since Feb '26. Historically, when both cohorts stall simultaneously, sustained price weakness tends to follow. pic.twitter.com/YA5szi4BkO — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) May 28, 2026

High conviction among holders and the absence of incremental buyers are not mutually exclusive conditions, and right now, the market is living inside that paradox.

This news dropped as Bitcoin climbed a modest +0.5% overnight, barely holding above $73,000 after a -5.5% drop over the past seven days. Daily trading volume sits at $32.1Bn.

Record Bitcoin HODLing Without Fresh Demand is a Structural Problem, Not a Bullish Setup

The analytical question is no longer whether long-term holders are capitulating – they clearly are not. The question is whether record illiquidity in supply, absent a renewed wave of spot buying, serves as a floor or simply a ceiling on volatility, locking Bitcoin into a low-liquidity range where small sell orders have outsized price impact.

CryptoQuant’s on-chain data show that growth in new address creation has dropped to a multi-month low, while coin flows into accumulation addresses have decelerated sharply compared with the first quarter of 2026. The Realized Cap HODL Wave – which maps the age distribution of Bitcoin’s realized capitalization – is increasingly dominated by older, dormant coins, confirming that the freely tradeable float is structurally constrained. That is not, by itself, a catalyst.

Something like this makes sense for $BTC. What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/bo9cfP6oQC — Ted (@TedPillows) May 29, 2026

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju has characterized the current environment as one where capital inflows have “entirely ceased” around the mid-$90,000 zone. Analyst Maartunn, writing for CryptoQuant, separately noted that 30-day retail demand growth is “deeply negative,” meaning neither large nor small cohorts are aggressively bidding at current levels. When whale exchange activity decreases during price recoveries – as the on-chain data currently shows – the recovery itself becomes suspect, driven by thin order books rather than genuine absorption of supply.

This matters structurally because high illiquid supply only translates into upside when accompanied by genuine spot buying. Without that, the market’s low float is less a coiled spring and more a quiet room – one where a sudden macro shift can produce sharp, asymmetric moves on relatively modest selling pressure. That kind of compression, historically, tends to precede something, not nothing.

Once profit-taking cascades, Bitcoin investors' PnL typically falls for about 18 months. Since the trend turned in Oct 2025, the bear market could last until early 2027. The trend only changes when unrealized profits rise and realized profits fall. We're not there yet. pic.twitter.com/fQyIRLu8vv — Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) May 29, 2026

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ETF Inflows Have Entered a Fatigue Phase and the Transmission Mechanism Is Weakening

ETF inflows from US spot Bitcoin products, the structural demand driver that redefined Bitcoin’s institutional ownership base through 2024, have shifted from a dominant buying force into a marginal one.

Daily net inflows tracked by SoSoValue have shifted from the billion-dollar range recorded during the ETF launch period to the low millions, with several sessions recording net outflows before stabilizing into mild re-accumulation.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity’s FBTC remain the category leaders by assets under management, but the novelty premium that drove early institutional allocation appears to have dissipated.

Goldman Sachs‘s and broader Wall Street’s participation in Bitcoin ETF products established a structural floor under the price, but floor-setting and marginal-bid provision are different functions. The former is in place; the latter has cooled.

The transmission mechanism matters here. When LTH supply is locked and ETF demand is the primary source of incremental buying, any ETF flow fatigue hits an illiquid market directly. Glassnode data from late 2025 documented exactly this dynamic: a period in which ETF net outflows briefly coincided with a sharp spot price dislocation before flows stabilized.

Observers watching the paradox of institutional momentum versus weak price action will recognize the current configuration as structurally similar. Capital rotation toward gold and silver has absorbed risk-off flows that might otherwise have entered Bitcoin, adding a competing-asset dimension to the demand shortfall.

Until the Crypto Clarity Bill advances materially in the US or Federal Reserve sentiment shifts in a way that re-energizes risk appetite, the ETF bid appears unlikely to re-accelerate on its own.

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