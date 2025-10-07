Bitcoin Life Insurance Firm Meanwhile Raises $82M Led by Bain Capital, Haun Ventures

Key Notes

Meanwhile, the first life insurance company to offer policies denominated entirely in Bitcoin BTC $121 733 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $2.43 T Vol. 24h: $77.59 B , has raised $82 million in a new funding round led by Bain Capital and Haun Ventures.

According to an Oct. 7 post on X, this brings Meanwhile’s 2025 funding to $122 million following a successful Series A that raised $40 million in April. Its initial funding was led by OpenAI CEO and World co-founder Sam Altman.

Announcing $82M in new funding co-led by @HaunVentures & @BainCapCrypto. This brings our total 2025 funding to $122M, following our $40M Series A earlier this year. The funding accelerates our expansion of BTC linked savings & retirement products for institutions, globally. pic.twitter.com/xbdvYycCYk — meanwhile | Bitcoin Life Insurance (@meanwhilelife) October 7, 2025

Bain Capital and Haun Ventures were joined in this latest round by Apollo, Framework Ventures, Fulgar Ventures, Northwestern Mutual, Pantera Capital and Stillmark.

How Meanwhile’s Bitcoin Life Insurance Works

The Bermuda-based firm operates as a fully licensed and regulated life insurance carrier under local law. Unlike traditional insurance firms, Meanwhile’s payouts are denominated in Bitcoin, meaning policyholders’ beneficiaries would receive a specified amount of Bitcoin instead of fiat money upon execution of a policy.

According to Meanwhile’s website, the company also serves as one of the world’s largest Bitcoin lenders. It offers both institutional and policyholder lending services.

Individuals with policies older than two years can borrow against their policies to receive Bitcoin at fair market value. Per the website, if Bitcoin appreciates in the future, qualified policyholders can borrow against their policy and sell the new Bitcoin immediately. They would then have the option to either repay the loan or leave it to be covered by their policy’s death benefit.

Bitcoin Reaches New Heights Amid Market Uncertainty

As Coinspeaker recently reported, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high on Oct. 6, while US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw record inflows, reaching their second highest mark since inception.

After starting the month around the $117,000 mark, Bitcoin peaked at $126,198 in the late hours on Oct. 6 before pulling back slightly on Oct. 7. Many analysts have attributed the coin’s steady rise over the previous week to investors seeking safe haven as global uncertainty unfolds surrounding the US government shutdown.

