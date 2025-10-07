Binance Coin Flips XRP and USDT, Enters Crypto’s Top 3

Key Notes

BNB Chain reports a record 58 million monthly active addresses, with 24-hour fees exceeding $2.48 million.

BNB Chain DEX volume has crossed $4.14 billion, with growth fueled by Aster’s TVL jump.

BNB’s daily trading volumes rose 65% to $7.93 billion.

Binance Coin ( BNB $1 286 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $179.97 B Vol. 24h: $7.45 B ), the native cryptocurrency of the BNB Chain, has surged another 7%, hitting fresh all-time highs above the $1,300 level.

With its market cap soaring to $183 billion, BNB has now surpassed Ripple’s XRP $2.90 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $173.62 B Vol. 24h: $6.93 B and Tether’s USDT to become the third largest cryptocurrency.

BNB Surpasses XRP to Become Third-Largest Crypto

Binance Coin (BNB) has outperformed the rest of the crypto market with a strong 52% upside in just a month’s time. As a result, the altcoin has added a massive $60 billion to its market in the last 30 days.

The rally comes as the broader crypto market gains momentum following the U.S. government shutdown. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has been at the forefront of this activity, leading all blockchains with $2.48 million in 24-hour fees and topping 24-hour decentralized exchange (DEX) volume at $4.14 billion.

BNB Chain reported a record 58 million monthly active addresses, surpassing Solana’s 38.3 million, according to TokenTerminal data. This growth is largely driven by increased activity on Aster, whose total value locked surged over 500% to $2.4 billion, as per DeFiLlama.

Furthermore, the BNB price rally past $1,300 comes as the BNB Chain announced its partnership with Chainlink, in an effort to bring the US economic data on-chain. Leveraging the Chainlink data standard, BNB Chain will empower its ecosystem to develop next-generation on-chain applications based on reliable U.S. government economic data.

BNB Rally Comes with Strong Trading Interest

Today’s BNB price rally is accompanied by a 65% surge in daily trading volumes to $7.93 billion, indicating strong bullish sentiment among traders. The Coinglass data shows that BNB futures open interest has surged 12.8% to more than $3.11 billion. Additionally, 24-hour liquidations have surged to $20 million, with $17 million attributed to short liquidations.

Crypto analyst Javon Marks has highlighted strong momentum in Binance Coin $BNB), noting that the price is advancing toward the $1,520.8 target.

With BNB being a leading altcoin performer in the market, analysts are hopeful that it could also be the main one during the next altcoin season. Investors should conduct due diligence before making new bets, following a strong 30% upside over the past week.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.