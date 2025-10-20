Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Expands Into AI Data Centers, Stock Surges 14%

Key Notes

The firm hired Jeffrey Thomas, who led Saudi Arabia's multi-billion AI data center initiative, to spearhead operations.

CleanSpark secured power and real estate in College Park for Atlanta-area AI compute deployment with more facilities planned.

Top Bitcoin mining stocks rose average 9.72% despite broader crypto decline, with global AI spending projected to hit $2 trillion by 2026.

Las Vegas-based Bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark announced plans to expand into the development and operation of artificial intelligence data centers and AI infrastructure.

According to an Oct. 20 press release, the firm seeks to capitalize on the experience it has gained establishing Bitcoin mining facilities to conduct rapid buildout operations in the AI sector.

Expanding into AI

CleanSpark has hired Jeffrey Thomas as Senior Vice President of AI Data Centers to oversee the expansion. Per the press release, Thomas previously orchestrated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s multi-billion AI data center program.

Chief development officer Scott Garrison said, in a statement, the company had “recently contracted for additional power and real estate in College Park to deliver high-value compute to the greater Atlanta metro area.” He added that CleanSpark was evaluating further opportunities to build large-scale facilities.

Bitcoin Miners Flash Recovery Signal

CleanSpark’s expansion comes amid a moment of turbulence for the cryptocurrency and digital assets markets. After reaching new all-time highs in the $125,000 range in early October, Bitcoin retreated to around $105,000, as the entire crypto market fell. Bitcoin sits at about $111,000 as of the time of this article’s publication.

Despite the market downturn, miners appear to be showing signs of strong recovery to kick off the week of Oct. 20. Per data from Companiesmarketcap, nearly every Bitcoin mining firm in the top 20 by market cap is signaling a rising recovery pattern.

The top five Bitcoin mining firms by cap, IREN, Riot, Cipher, Marathon, and CleanSpark, are up an average of 9.72% for the past 24 hours, as of Oct. 20, with CleanSpark up nearly 14%.

Meanwhile, the market size for AI data centers seems to be growing at an exponential rate. Despite the fact that it is dominated by companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, and IBM, there remains a strong demand for more entrants to the space.

According to analysts at Gartner, global AI expenditure is expected to reach $2 trillion in 2026, with growth largely driven by AI data center and infrastructure investment.

