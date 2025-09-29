Bitcoin Price Enters Ultra Bullish Season, Here’s What History Says

Key Notes

On average, Bitcoin price has historically performed well in the last few weeks of the year. The coin is currently trading at $112,204.12, a bullish consolidation after recent selloffs.

Altcoins like PEPENODE may benefit from the expected BTC breakout.

As the broader cryptocurrency industry prepares for October, flagship digital asset Bitcoin BTC $113 391 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $2.26 T Vol. 24h: $47.69 B has entered the spotlight again. Crypto analyst Ash Crypto shared a screenshot of how the coin has performed in the past, especially around the incoming ‘EMBER’ months.

Bitcoin’s Historical Performance in Uptober and Moonvember

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is currently trading at $112,204.12, corresponding with a 2.48% increase within the last 24 hours. Notably, the coin had previously reached an All-time High (ATH) of over $123,000 before retracting to its present price level. While many entities may want to give up on BTC, Ash Crypto noted that the coin has just entered one of its most bullish seasons.

The analyst also highlighted that “Historically, the average return of the next 12 weeks has been positive only.”

He supported this claim with a chart screenshot that shows Bitcoin’s performance between the 39th and 50th weeks of 2013 till 2025. On average, Bitcoin has truly exhibited a positive momentum, soaring, sometimes in double digits.

Bitcoin has entered one of its most bullish periods. Historically, the average return of the next 12 weeks has been positive only. pic.twitter.com/diHyGP8jkN — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) September 29, 2025

For instance, Bitcoin recorded a price rally from the 40th week in 2013 till the 48th week, where it saw a price decline. However, it picked up 49th week with a total of 9.38% gain. Just last year, the top crypto experienced only 3 weeks of dip in price between the 39th and 50th week. The other 9 weeks were marked by significant gains.

As it stands for 2025, Bitcoin already has the 39th week in the ‘red,’ with a 0.34% decline. Analysts have always believed that there are massive prospects for Bitcoin in October and November, respectively.

These months are generally referred to as ‘Uptober and Moonvember,’ and are tagged as the two most bullish months on record for the digital asset. On this basis, Bitcoin is expected to see big price breakouts in the coming weeks.

