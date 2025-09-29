XRP Support Holds as ETFs Await SEC’s Decision, Price to $3.15?

Key Notes

XRP price is holding a key support near $2.70, gaining 3% on September 29.

Multiple XRP ETF proposals face crucial SEC decision deadlines throughout October.

Analysts see potential for a rally toward $3.15 if bullish momentum strengthens.

XRP XRP $2.87 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $171.77 B Vol. 24h: $3.86 B is showing impressive resilience against sellers, trading near the $2.86 mark with a 3% daily gain on Sept. 29. Market watcher Ali Martinez noted that the cryptocurrency has tested the $2.70 support level five times since August without breaking lower.

Support is holding! $XRP could bounce to $3 or even $3.15. pic.twitter.com/yUSEWr28nA — Ali (@ali_charts) September 28, 2025

After dipping to that level on Sept. 26, XRP has quickly rebounded. It has recently added roughly $10 billion in market capitalization while trading volume spiked 26% over 24 hours.

ETF Decisions Loom in October

This investor excitement comes as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approaches key deadlines for several spot XRP ETF applications. The first decision date, covering Grayscale’s proposal, arrives on October 18, followed by 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and WisdomTree in the days after.

Approval of any of these funds would mark a major step in the institutional adoption of XRP. The Coin Bureau observed on X that large XRP holders, called “whales,” are aggressively accumulating tokens.

🚨XRP WHALES ARE BUYING LIKE NEVER BEFORE! Whale wallets are scooping up $XRP at record pace — the most aggressive accumulation in XRP’s history. pic.twitter.com/glQtdrveyk — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) September 28, 2025

The pace of buying is the most intense in XRP’s history, suggesting confidence ahead of potential ETF approvals.

XRP Price to Rally Ahead?

On the daily chart, the XRP price is just below Bollinger Bands’ mid-line (20-day SMA) around $2.95. With the upper band near $3.17 and the lower band around $2.73, the current squeeze hints at an impending breakout.

A close above $2.95, would lead to $3.15 and possibly $3.30 if buying accelerates.

Meanwhile, the RSI sits around 47, reflecting neutral momentum. A further push would strengthen the bullish case for XRP, while a dip under 40 could signal renewed selling pressure.

It is important to note that September trading on Binance was largely controlled by sellers, with brief bursts of buying too weak to change the overall direction.

A meaningful reversal would need sustained weekly close above the $2.70 support. Otherwise, a deeper pullback toward $2.40 cannot be ignored.

Snorter Bot (SNORT) Presale Gains Momentum

As XRP continues to defend its key support, a newcomer, Snorter Bot (SNORT) is quietly drawing attention. This Telegram-based crypto trading assistant mixes the viral energy of meme coins with practical on-chain trading tools, aiming to streamline how traders manage tokens.

Designed for simplicity, Snorter Bot lets users discover, snipe, and trade coins directly inside Telegram. The first rollout targets the Solana network, chosen for its fast settlement and low fees, while plans are already in place to expand across Ethereum and BNB Chain.

SNORT Utility

Owning SNORT tokens grants users access to the bot’s full feature set. With a total supply capped at 500 million, the project seeks to bring high-speed decentralized trading to everyday crypto users and meme coin fans alike.

Snorter Bot features one-tap wallet setup or import, swift order execution with built-in safeguards, and a clean interface. Users can perform near-instant swaps, benefit from front-running protection, and preview trades through private mempool simulations.

Presale Snapshot

Token Price: $0.1011

$0.1011 Funds Raised: $4.1 million

$4.1 million Token Symbol: $SNORT

$SNORT Network: Solana

Snorter Bot is positioning itself as a good option for traders looking for the best crypto presale to invest in new projects. Want to learn more? Explore our Snorter Bot price prediction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.