Bitcoin Price Tumbles Below $100K as Crypto Liquidations Top $1.3B

Key Notes

Market volatility intensified as Bitcoin whale investors continued large-scale sell-offs, contributing to the sharp price decline.

Supreme Court case on Trump's tariff powers triggered risk-off sentiment, spooking both equity and digital asset investors.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded fourth consecutive day of outflows with $187 million withdrawn, signaling profit-taking activity.

Bitcoin BTC $101 033 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $2.01 T Vol. 24h: $96.26 B price tumbled below the $100,000 mark for the first time in three months, sliding more than 6% on Nov. 4, 2025. The decline extended Bitcoin’s losses to 20% from its October record highs near $124,500.

Data from Coinglass revealed that over 339,448 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, totaling $1.3 billion across the crypto market. Bitcoin accounted for $445 million of those losses, signaling the steepest bull wipeout since August.

Large sell-offs from Bitcoin whale investors also continued on Nov. 4, 2025, further exacerbating the BTC price decline below $100,000.

Sequans Redeems 50% of Convertible Debt Through Strategic Asset Reallocation.

This move opportunistically leverages Bitcoin holdings to enhance financial flexibility, reduce Debt-to-NAV ratio, and boost buyback capacity while preserving long-term treasury optionality. $SQNS

Learn… pic.twitter.com/bTbVMQGC2T — Sequans (@Sequans) November 4, 2025

Sequans Communications, a publicly listed semiconductor company, announced that it had redeemed 50% of its convertible debt using Bitcoin holdings. The firm sold 970 BTC, worth roughly $94.5 million, to bring its debt-to-NAV ratio down from 55% to 39%.

Why Is Bitcoin Price Falling Today?

The broader risk-off tone in global markets intensified on Nov. 4, 2025, following reports that the US Supreme Court would hear a case concerning Trump’s executive powers on tariff enforcement. The move reignited trade war fears, spooking both equity and digital asset investors.

According to Reuters, top Wall Street executives are warning investors to brace for an imminent 10% correction in equity markets within the next 12 to 24 months, citing overvalued prices.

Adding to the pressure, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their fourth consecutive day of outflows, with $187 million withdrawn on Nov. 3, 2025. The sustained withdrawals suggest institutional investors are taking profits and reallocating capital to short-term bonds amid global uncertainty.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Technical Breakdown Points to $98K Support Zone

On the 12-hour BTC/USDT chart, Bitcoin trades near $101,290, down 3.15%, as selling pressure intensifies across major exchanges. The Keltner Channel (KC) bands have widened, signaling heightened volatility. The upper band sits near $114,517, while the lower band provides interim support at $103,321, with BTC price currently testing below it.

The MACD indicator underscores ongoing bearish momentum. Both the MACD line (-896.20) and signal line (-798.14) remain deep in negative territory, confirming that bears maintain control. The widening histogram highlights increasing downside momentum, suggesting further declines before stabilization.

Meanwhile, the Volume Delta (-2.02K) reflects a dominant sell imbalance, confirming that sell orders continue to outweigh buying interest. The breakout probability of 58.24% on the downside reinforces this bearish narrative.

If Bitcoin fails to hold above $100,000, it risks extending losses toward the $98,000, $96,500 range, key demand zones that previously acted as accumulation areas in September. A sustained close below $96,000 could validate a deeper correction toward $92,000.

However, if BTC rebounds above the mid-Keltner resistance at $108,919, the next upside target lies around $114,500, aligning with the upper channel boundary and prior consolidation zone.

For now, with a 60.67% trading profitability rate, Bitcoin remains technically oversold but vulnerable to macro-driven volatility. Short-term traders should monitor liquidation clusters near $98K, which could potentially trigger a relief rally if market sentiment stabilizes.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.