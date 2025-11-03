Long-term Investor Moves 2,300 BTC to Paxos: Will Bitcoin Price Go to $100K?

Key Notes

Whale wallet from 2018 moved $250 million in Bitcoin to Paxos while retaining 32,490 BTC valued at $3.4 billion.

Bitcoin ETFs experienced three consecutive withdrawal days totaling $798 million in net outflows during late October.

Technical indicators show BTC trading at $107,256 with RSI at 40.50 suggesting weakening momentum and potential breakdown risk.

A dormant Bitcoin BTC $106 878 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $71.71 B wallet dating back to 2018 has transferred 2,300 BTC, worth roughly $250 million, to Paxos Exchange. The whale still holds approximately 32,490 BTC valued at $3.4 billion, according to Arkham Intelligence.

The whale’s move aligns with a wave of profit-taking among large corporate Bitcoin investors in the US in the past week.

According to SosoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $798 million in net outflows last week, closing with three consecutive days of withdrawals.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Defend $105K as RSI Dips Below Midline

Bitcoin price is struggling to reclaim the $110,000 zone after a sharp 2.97% decline on Nov. 3. The daily chart shows BTC currently trading around $107,256, with visible selling pressure from whale wallets and institutional outflows.

Bollinger Bands are tightening, suggesting that market volatility is now cooling. The upper band sits near $114,260, forming the primary resistance zone, while the lower band near $105,536 offers immediate support.

RSI at 40.50 reflects weakening momentum, hovering near oversold territory. The indicator’s downward slope below its signal line (45.86) reinforces bearish dominance in the short term. However, a rebound above 50 could mark a reversal, especially if ETF inflows resume and whale deposits stabilize.

Bitcoin’s current price Breakout Probability indicator depicts a 38% chance of an early rebound to $112,000. If that optimistic BTC price outlook fails to materialize, the 27% chance of a breakdown below $108,000 is the next likely directional move.

