Today’s Bitcoin price forecast isn’t looking great. BTC is changing hands near $76,600, up a modest +0.60% on the day, according to CoinGecko data, a stabilization that masks a rough 48 hours for the largest digital token.

Two Washington-adjacent shocks landed back-to-back, and the market is still digesting both. What’s left unclear is whether this is the bottom of the reaction or just a pause before the next leg down.

The Senate’s failure to advance the CLARITY Act on a 49–50 cloture vote on September 15 triggered an immediate selloff, with BTC dropping roughly -4% to around $75,908 as traders priced in another delay to U.S. crypto market-structure legislation. Coverage of the bill’s collapse noted the vote stripped away a catalyst the industry had been counting on.

Less than 24 hours later, the Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points to a 3.75%–4.00% range, its first hike since 2023, and BTC briefly dipped toward $75,200 before clawing back above $76,000.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Hold $75K This Week?

$BTC is just one god candle away from hitting a higher high. pic.twitter.com/RtuALAX2j1 — Ted (@TedPillows) September 17, 2026

BTC trades at $76,600, up around +0.50% over 24 hours on CoinGecko, though 7-day performance remains down roughly -3%. The 24-hour range has held between $75,250 and $76,750.

This tight band points to consolidation rather than conviction in either direction. Support sits near $75,930, with a deeper floor at $73,687 if that level breaks. Resistance stacks up at $78,446, then $81,374 and $85,188.

In the bull case, BTC reclaims $78K on renewed legislative momentum or dovish Fed commentary, opening a path back toward $81K. The base case has price grinding sideways in the $75K–$78K band as markets await the next catalyst.

Either a revived Senate vote or fresh Fed guidance could be that catalyst. Rate-differential dynamics could add volatility either way. The bear case sees a break of $75,930, opening the door to $73,687. Watch those levels before positioning.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

Two shocks in two days and BTC still couldn’t hold $78K; that kind of price action pushes capital toward earlier-stage bets with asymmetric upside instead of waiting on Washington.

Bitcoin’s own scaling limitations (slow settlement, high fees, no native programmability) haven’t gone away just because the CLARITY Act stalled, and that gap is exactly what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is built to close.

Bitcoin Hyper bills itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, aiming for execution speeds faster than Solana itself while settling back to Bitcoin’s base layer.

The presale has raised $33,142,607.18 at a current token price of $0.0136863, with staking rewards advertised at a high APY. Its Decentralized Canonical Bridge is designed to move BTC in and out of the Layer 2 without centralized custody risk.

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