Vivek Ramaswamy–Backed Strive Acquires 1,567 BTC for $162M

Key Notes

Strive purchased 1,567 BTC at $103,315 average price, totaling 7,525 BTC holdings after its Nasdaq debut last Friday.

Strategy added 487 BTC worth $49.9 million, bringing total holdings to 641,692 BTC valued at $47.54 billion currently.

Technical indicators show 63% breakout probability with potential rally toward $111,584 if BTC holds above $106,000 resistance.

Bitcoin BTC $105 541 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.11 T Vol. 24h: $72.57 B surged past $105,000 on renewed investor confidence, fueled by the US government’s temporary shutdown resolution, growing Fed rate cut bets, and mounting institutional inflows. Among the latest entrants, Vivek Ramaswamy-backed Strive confirmed a strategic $162 million Bitcoin purchase.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), Strive disclosed the acquisition of 1,567 BTC at an average price of $103,315, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 7,525 BTC.

Strive updates: 1. SATA listed on Nasdaq following oversubscribed & upsized IPO. 2. Strive acquired 1,567 BTC for ~$162M at ~$103,315 per Bitcoin. As of 11/10/25, we hodl 7,525 Bitcoin. 3. New $ASST & $SATA investor presentation released. 4. $SATA dividends expected to be ROC… — Strive (@strive) November 10, 2025

The company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation coincides with its Nasdaq-listed SATA shares debut following an oversubscribed IPO on Friday. Strive also confirmed that its upcoming dividend distribution will be classified as a Return of Capital (ROC), a structure favored among institutional crypto investors for its tax efficiency.

Official filings revealed that founder Vivek Ramaswamy purchased 15,625 shares of Strive’s SATA stock, increasing his direct and indirect holdings to 142.3 million shares, including those held via the Ramaswamy 2021 Irrevocable Trust.

Strive’s financial backing includes several high-profile billionaires, including Peter Thiel, JD Vance, and Bill Ackman, whose nominal participation reinforces institutional confidence in Bitcoin.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, Strategy, led by Michael Saylor, announced another Bitcoin purchase, 487 BTC worth $49.9 million at an average price of $102,557. Strategy’s holdings now total 641,692 BTC, valued at approximately $47.54 billion, with an average purchase price of $74,079 and 26.1% net-yield for the year.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Hold Above $105K as Institutional Buys Surge?

Bitcoin currently trades at $105,048, up 2.4% intraday, supported by expanding institutional exposure and improved macro liquidity expectations. Technical indicators on the 12-hour chart suggest a 63% breakout probability, reinforcing the case for sustained upside momentum.

BTC price currently remains anchored around the middle band, showing consolidation strength with an upward bias. A decisive close above $106,000 could accelerate the rally toward the upper band target of $111,584.

Momentum indicators also support the bullish setup. The MACD histogram displays a fading red bar, with the MACD line (-2,472) and signal line (-2,210) converging for a bullish crossover. Bitcoin’s volume delta also leans positive at +595 BTC, confirming fresh capital inflows backing the intraday rally. Should this trend persist, Bitcoin price could establish a new short-term base above $104,000, potentially paving the way for a retest of $112,000 in the coming sessions.

However, a downside invalidation occurs if BTC closes below $98,300, near the lower Bollinger band.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.