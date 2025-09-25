Key Notes

In the early hours of September 25, crypto liquidations came in at $407.81 million.

Ethereum is leading the 24-hour losses, with long traders suffering the bigger brunt.

Coincidentally, the Bitcoin price has plunged further to around $111,000.

On Sept. 25, the broader cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp sell-off, triggering up to $400 million in liquidations. It coincides with a recent decline in the price of flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC $111 453 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $51.32 B to around $111,000.

BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, and Others in Crypto Liquidations

Over the past 24 hours, the digital asset industry has seen 129,655 traders liquidated, resulting in a total liquidation value of $407.81 million. According to insights gathered from CoinGlass data, the largest single liquidation order took place on Hyperliquid and was valued at approximately $29.12 million.

The 24-hour crypto liquidation heatmap shows that most of the liquidations were from Ethereum ETH $4 005 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $483.83 B Vol. 24h: $41.17 B , with Bitcoin following. Precisely, ETH liquidations were capped at $159.92 million, and long traders suffered the biggest loss. Long traders’ liquidations for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap were $152.63 million, while short traders recorded losses of only $7.29 million.

Liquidations from Bitcoin were capped at $41.36 million, with long traders’ losses at $39.88 million and short traders at $1.49 million. Other affected digital assets are Solana SOL $201.2 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $109.36 B Vol. 24h: $8.02 B and Pump.Fun , Avalanche AVAX $30.53 24h volatility: 11.0% Market cap: $12.89 B Vol. 24h: $1.45 B , and even Ripple-associated XRP XRP $2.81 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $168.04 B Vol. 24h: $6.87 B .

The effect of these liquidations on long traders suggests that investors were looking forward to more price gain.

Unfortunately, the market took a different turn and triggered the liquidations. Bitcoin price has plunged significantly from its All-time High (ATH) of more than $123,000. According to CoinMarketCap data, BTC price is currently worth $111,909.50, corresponding with a 0.54% dip over the last 24 hours.

On the flip side, analysts and market observers are still optimistic about a further price rally for the firstborn coin. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase Global Inc, recently predicted that the Bitcoin price will reach $1 million within the next 5 years. He highlighted a few structural factors, like improved regulations and institutional demand, as the catalyst that BTC price needs for a push.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.