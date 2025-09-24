Whales Buy 62 Billion SHIB as Exchange Outflows Surge: Explosive Breakout Next?

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been under pressure this week, falling almost 6% and dropping out of the top twenty digital assets, while the broader market is also slowing.

However, beneath the surface, whale and smart money activity is painting a very different picture, hinting at a potential explosive breakout in the near future.

Whales Accumulate 62 Billion SHIB

On-chain data from Nansen reveals that whales have been aggressively accumulating SHIB amid the price dip.

Large holders now control over 100.52 billion tokens, up significantly from 38.52 billion just last month. This means whales have scooped up 62 billion SHIB, worth over $745,000, in just a few days.

Smart money investors’ SHIB holdings have surged 98% in the past 30 days, reaching over 12.46 billion tokens.

Historically, such aggressive accumulation by whales and smart money tends to precede strong bullish reversals.

Moreover, investors have been steadily moving their SHIB tokens off exchanges and into self-custody wallets. The total exchange balance has dropped to 282.23 trillion tokens, compared to 290 trillion in August.

This suggests that selling pressure is weakening and holders are bracing for a long-term uptrend.

SHIB Price Analysis: Breakout or Breakdown?

The daily SHIB chart shows consolidation within a long-term symmetrical triangle, with the price hovering near $0.00001223.

Technical indicators remain neutral-to-bearish in the short term, with RSI at 42.12 (slightly oversold territory) and MACD showing muted momentum.

Source: TradingView

If SHIB breaks out of the triangle to the upside, it could rally as much as 308% toward the $0.00003787 resistance, with an extended target near $0.000050 if momentum accelerates.

However, failure to hold the current support could see SHIB decline another 15% toward $0.00001028, where buyers may attempt to defend the level before a stronger rebound.

