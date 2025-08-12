Bitfarms Sells 1,052 BTC as Bitcoin Tests Key Support

Key Notes

Bitfarms sold 1,052 BTC at an average of $95,500 in Q2.

Revenue surged 87% year-over-year to $78 million.

Bitcoin’s 3-month realized volatility drops to lowest since September 2023.

Bitfarms, a publicly traded Bitcoin BTC $119 883 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.39 T Vol. 24h: $44.53 B mining company, has released its financial results for the second quarter, revealing major strategic moves and a significant BTC sale.

The miner’s total revenue climbed to $78 million, an 87% year-over-year increase.

🚨 JUST IN: Bitfarms Q2 2025 Results ✔ Revenue of $78M, up 87% Y/Y

✔ Confirmed expanded Panther Creek energy capacity of 50 MW in 2026 and 300 MW as early as 2027

✔ Partnered with data center builder and operator T5 Data Centers to advance HPC/AI development at Panther… pic.twitter.com/umzmi0jRmC — Bitfarms (@Bitfarms_io) August 12, 2025

During Q2, Bitfarms sold 1,052 Bitcoins at an average price of $95,500, generating total proceeds of $100 million.

As of August 11, 2025, the company still holds 1,402 Bitcoin in its treasury.

Bitfarms has also opened a second executive office in New York City and launched a stock repurchase program as part of its ongoing expansion plans.

The firm’s US expansion is also seen as a hedge against potential global trade tensions.

Bitfarms’ Operational Shift

This operational update follows the company’s major shift toward high-performance computing (HPC) services to cater to artificial intelligence demand.

In April, Bitfarms secured a $300 million line of credit from Macquarie to finance its Pennsylvania HPC facility.

Earlier in January, it sold a Paraguay-based mining site to Hive Digital for $85 million, further streamlining its operations.

The latest results follow a challenging first quarter, where Bitfarms posted a $36 million net loss compared to a $6 million loss in the same period last year.

This widening loss was in response to the company’s strategic shift from traditional Bitcoin mining to AI-focused HPC infrastructure.

Bitcoin at Crucial Levels

Bitfarms’ $100 million Bitcoin sale happened as the largest cryptocurrency gained over 30% in the second quarter. While it recently topped $121K, it is now trading near $119,000, showing no change over the past day. Trading volume has dropped 15% in the same period, indicating a quieter market.

Some Bitcoin traders are worried of a short-term market pullback as experts predict a potential investor capital rotation to other cryptocurrencies, including top shitcoins.

According to analyst Ali Martinez, in case of price drop, Bitcoin has two major support levels at $118,163 and $116,934.

$118,163 and $116,934 are the two most significant support levels for Bitcoin $BTC! pic.twitter.com/MlQ9mjg7f0 — Ali (@ali_charts) August 12, 2025

Meanwhile, data from Glassnode shows the cryptocurrency’s 3-month realized volatility has dropped to its lowest point since September 2023, now below 30%. This is notably subdued compared to the last two bull markets, where volatility frequently surged to 80–100%.

At 29.79%, #Bitcoin’s 3-month realized volatility is at its lowest since Sep 2023. This cycle’s volatility profile stands out – staying mostly below 50%, compared to frequent 80–100% readings in the last two bull markets. pic.twitter.com/reAkJ2c9ec — glassnode (@glassnode) August 12, 2025

This historically low volatility could signal an upcoming period of sharp price movement, as prolonged calm phases in Bitcoin markets often lead to major breakouts or breakdowns.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.