Ripple Secures $500M Funding at $40B Valuation from Fortress Investment Group

Key Notes

Fortress Investment Group led a major funding round alongside Brevan Howard and Marshall Wace for the blockchain payments firm.

The company's dollar-pegged stablecoin achieved remarkable growth, becoming the tenth largest in its category within a year.

Ripple Prime now offers institutional brokerage services following the Hidden Road acquisition and humanitarian groups test its technology.

Blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc has secured $500 million from Fortress Investment Group and a few other investors. The funding raised its valuation to a whopping $40 billion, according to an X post by the company’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse. He described this round as the “cherry on top of a mountain of good news” that the firm has recorded this year alone.

Fortress Investment Group Leads Ripple’s $500 Million Round

On November 5, Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple’s CEO, acknowledged that his company has had an incredible year. This is regardless of the downturn that the broader cryptocurrency industry faced recently. Furthermore, he announced the new funding came from a different investors beyond Fortress Investment Group.

Other investors in the fundraiser are Brevan Howard and Marshall Wace. Garlinghouse noted that the investment goes beyond being a validation of Ripple’s growth strategy and business built on the foundation of XRP XRP $2.28 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $137.21 B Vol. 24h: $8.47 B . He noted that it portrays a clear bet on what the future of crypto will look like. “I’m very proud of what we’ve built, and all that’s to come,” he added.

2025, without a doubt, has been an incredible year for @Ripple, and a record year for crypto as a whole. Although we have a couple of months left, this announcement feels like the cherry on top of a mountain of good news: Today we announced a $500M investment in Ripple, from… https://t.co/vuMAQfKo1n — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) November 5, 2025

Just as Garlinghouse pointed out, Ripple has had quite some achievements this year, even though there are two other months left before the year ends.

Its US dollar-pegged stablecoin RLUSD surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization in early November 2025. Barely one year old, this stablecoin has now risen to the position of the 10th largest US dollar-pegged stablecoin by market cap.

So far, RLUSD has recorded 1,278% year-to-date growth.

Other Milestones in the Ripple Ecosystem

Also, the firm launched Ripple Prime, a digital asset spot brokerage capabilities for its US-based institutional clients.

This marked the first major integration following its $1.25 billion acquisition of Hidden Road, which it has now rebranded to Ripple Prime. Now, US institutional clients can cross-margin their OTC spot transactions with the rest of their digital asset portfolio.

World Central Kitchen, Water.org, GiveDirectly, and Mercy Corps are currently testing the Ripple RLUSD and the payment firm’s technology to improve funding speed and transparency. They are compelled by its capacity to achieve instant cross-border remittances.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.