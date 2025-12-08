BitMine Expands Ethereum Holdings to $13.2B, Accelerates Weekly Buying Pace 156%

Key Notes

BitMine now controls over 3.2% of circulating ETH supply, positioning itself as the largest corporate Ethereum treasury globally.

The company accelerated purchases to 138,452 ETH weekly, up from 54,156 four weeks prior, targeting 5% ownership stake.

BMNR stock maintains $1.8B daily trading volume, ranking 37th in US market turnover despite recent volatility.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR: NYSE American) has expanded its Ethereum position to more than 3.86 million ETH, lifting holdings to around $13.2 billion and accelerating its weekly ETH buying pace by 156%.

The move comes as BMNR remains one of the most actively traded US stocks and as Ethereum ETH $3 113 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $374.73 B Vol. 24h: $27.25 B trades near the mid-$3,000 range after a volatile fourth quarter.

🧵BitMine provided its latest holdings update for Dec 8th, 2025: $13.2 billion in total crypto + "moonshots":

-3,864,951 ETH at $3,139 per ETH (@coinbase)

– 192 Bitcoin (BTC)

– $36 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) (“moonshots”) and

– total cash of $1.0 billion.… — Bitmine (NYSE-BMNR) $ETH (@BitMNR) December 8, 2025

BitMine’s $13.2B Crypto Treasury Push

The company reported that its crypto, cash, and “moonshot” assets now total about $13.2 billion, including 3,864,951 ETH, 193 BTC BTC $90 075 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.80 T Vol. 24h: $47.76 B , a $36 million stake in Eightco Holdings, and roughly $1 billion in cash, they detailed in their announcement.

Over the last week, BitMine purchased 138,452 ETH, sharply higher than the 54,156 weekly pace it recorded four weeks earlier, marking a 156% jump in its rate of accumulation. Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee linked the acceleration to expectations that ETH prices will strengthen as the Fusaka upgrade, rate-cut prospects from the Federal Reserve, and the end of quantitative tightening reshape crypto liquidity and demand into 2026.

At current levels, BitMine controls more than 3.2% of the circulating ETH supply, reinforcing its position as the largest Ethereum corporate treasury and the second-largest crypto treasury worldwide, behind Strategy Inc. (MSTR), according to data from Coingecko.

The company continues to target a 5% ownership stake in the ETH supply, supported by a group of institutional backers, including ARK Invest, Pantera, Galaxy Digital, and other major industry players.

BMNR Stock Activity Keeps Rocking

BitMine keeps among the most heavily traded US stocks, with average daily dollar volume of about $1.8 billion over the last five sessions, placing it roughly 37th by turnover and ahead of several large-cap financial names. On December 8, there was a lot of activity, with the price increasing by more than 4% and volatility up by 2% from yesterday, according to Yahoo Finance.

Earlier in 2025, BMNR saw an extreme rally that drew in both profit takers and short sellers, with reports of a 17,000% year-to-date move, followed by a pullback and new short positions from firms such as Kerrisdale Capital.

Despite volatility and a drawdown from its peak above $150, recent data show BMNR still changing hands at high volume, only this December 8 on 17 million, in the mid-double-digit range, keeping the stock in focus for traders who view it as a leveraged proxy for ETH.

The price of Ethereum is trading near the $3,050–$3,150 range as of December 8, 2025, down from levels near $4,000 a year ago but showing slight daily gains, reflecting a market that is consolidating after strong moves earlier in the year. These current ETH price levels present opportunities for Bitmine to optimize operations and position itself strategically for both short-term mining profitability and long-term growth.

