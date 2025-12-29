Bitmine’s $1B Ethereum Bet Ignites Supply Squeeze Fears

Key Notes

BitMine Immersion Technologies staked 342,560 ETH (approximately $1 billion) over a 48-hour period.

The company's total Ethereum holdings now exceed 4.1 million ETH, or 3.41% of the total circulating supply.

The Ethereum validator entry queue has grown to over 12 days, nearly double the size of the exit queue, for the first time in six months.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, staked approximately $1 billion worth of Ethereum ETH $2 931 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $354.23 B Vol. 24h: $26.34 B , depositing 342,560 ETH in a 48-hour period.

The move escalates concerns over a potential ETH supply shock as institutional accumulation accelerates.

This aggressive staking has directly impacted network dynamics. For the first time in six months, the Ethereum validator entry queue has swelled to nearly double the size of the exit queue.

The current wait time for new validators to begin staking is estimated at over 12 days, with more than 735,000 ETH pending activation.

In contrast, the exit queue holds roughly 344,000 ETH with a wait time of approximately six days.

According to its latest disclosures, Bitmine’s total holdings now exceed 4.1 million ETH, representing 3.41% of Ethereum’s entire circulating supply. The company’s stated goal, dubbed the “Alchemy of 5%,” is to acquire 5% of all ETH.

Bitmine is currently working with 3 staking providers as the company moves towards unveiling its commercial MAVAN (Made in America VAlidator Network) in 2026. As of December 28, 2025, Bitmine total staked ETH stands at 408,627 ($1.2 billion at $2,948 per ETH).

– This is a… — Bitmine (NYSE-BMNR) $ETH (@BitMNR) December 29, 2025

Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee framed the accumulation as a strategic maneuver capitalizing on market conditions.

At the time of writing, ETH is trading near $2,931, up 0.63% in the last 24 hours. Bitmine’s total crypto and cash reserves are now valued at $13.2 billion.

Bitmine’s Massive Ethereum Stake Signals Long-Term Yield Strategy

By staking such a significant volume, Bitmine is treating ETH not as a speculative instrument but as a capital asset for yield generation.

This action removes a substantial amount of liquid ETH from exchanges, creating a potential supply squeeze.

Trading desks must now factor in the growing influence of single, large corporate treasuries on validator queue times and the direct impact on the available float.

The development of Bitmine’s proprietary “Made in America Validator Network” (MAVAN) further signals a long-term commitment to this strategy, potentially forcing other institutional players to accelerate their own staking plans to avoid being left behind.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.