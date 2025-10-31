Bittensor Jumps 20% After Debut of Europe’s First Staked TAO ETP

Key Notes

Bittensor price surged 20% to $490 following the launch of Europe’s first staked TAO ETP.

Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello listed the Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP (STAO) on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Investor interest grows ahead of Bittensor’s upcoming halving, expected to reduce block rewards and tighten TAO supply.

Bittensor (TAO) price rallied 20% on Friday, October 31, climbing from $414 to $490 after the debut of Europe’s first staked TAO exchange-traded product (ETP).

The rally follows the launch of the Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP (ticker: STAO) by Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA) and Safello on Wednesday.

According to a Coindesk report, the new Bittensor ETP, now trading on major European platforms including the SIX Swiss Exchange, provides institutional-grade exposure to TAO, the native token of the decentralized AI network Bittensor.

It also allows investors to benefit from both staking rewards and TAO’s price appreciation, fully backed by tokens held in cold storage by a regulated custodian. The firm confirmed a 1.49% management fee covering reinvested staking returns and operational costs for European investors seeking regulated access to the AI-token economy.

Increased institutional interest positions Bittensor as a key player in the decentralized AI infrastructure sector. The latest rally has propelled TAO into the top 30 cryptocurrencies, with its valuation nearing $5 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Alongside the ETP-driven rally, investors are also pricing in Bittensor’s upcoming halving event, expected to take place before the end of 2025. According to data from Bittensorhalving.com, the event will cut TAO mining rewards by 50% in just over 41 days (between December 10 and December 11).

CoinMarketCap data shows TAO’s daily trading volume rose 59% intraday, reflecting heightened speculative activity around both the halving event and the ETP listing.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Can Halving Bets Spark a Break Above $600?

On the technical chart, TAO continues to show upside potential. Despite minor pullbacks over the past week, the price has consistently formed higher lows since October 10, signaling sustained accumulation following the ETP-driven breakout.

The Keltner Channel bands are widening, indicating the market remains primed for increased volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 65.7, while a bullish MACD crossover suggests further room to move higher before entering overbought territory.

Immediate resistance lies at $540, TAO’s current 2025 peak set in May. A breakout above $510, confirmed by a sustained close above the upper Keltner band, would validate the bullish continuation pattern.

On the downside, initial support sits at $460, with a stronger demand zone near $430, aligning with the mid-channel trendline. A decisive close below $430 would invalidate the bullish outlook and could expose TAO to a deeper correction toward $380.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.