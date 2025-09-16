Key Notes

BlackRock’s ETHA saw $363 million in inflows on September 15, the highest in 30 days.

Ethereum ETFs now manage $30.35 billion, with BlackRock holding $17.25 billion.

Analysts eye $4,100 as a key support and $5,200 as a long-term upside target.

Asset management firm BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) has recorded its largest inflows in a month, marking a turning point for the cryptocurrency.

On Sept. 15, BlackRock’s ETHA drew 80,768 ETH (about $363 million) in fresh inflows, according to SoSoValue data. This was the biggest single-day intake in 30 days and pushed the ETF’s trading volume to $1.5 billion.

Ethereum etfs turn the tide

The surge follows a difficult stretch earlier in the month, when ETHA posted $787 million in outflows between Sept. 5 and 12, contributing to broader crypto market weakness.

But the tide appears to have turned. Last week alone, Ethereum ETH $4 511 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $544.29 B Vol. 24h: $26.07 B spot funds recorded $638 million in net inflows, with Fidelity’s FETH leading the charge at $381 million.

On September 15, Ethereum spot ETFs saw total net inflows of $360 million, marking the 5th consecutive day of inflows. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded total net inflows of $260 million, their 6th consecutive day of inflows.

https://t.co/Tvs2oCSxTg pic.twitter.com/fJvUScQVvb — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 16, 2025

BlackRock’s ETHA added $165 million during that period, while Grayscale and Bitwise products also saw steady contributions.

By Sept. 12, Ethereum ETFs collectively managed $30.35 billion in assets, with BlackRock controlling more than half at $17.25 billion, roughly 3% of Ethereum’s market capitalization.

Interestingly, BlackRock has been rotating exposure between ETH and BTC. Earlier this month, its Bitcoin trust attracted $366 million in inflows while ETHA briefly saw outflows.

Ethereum positioned stronger than bitcoin or solana

Standard Chartered’s head of digital assets research, Geoffrey Kendrick, noted that Ethereum may emerge stronger than both Bitcoin BTC $115 504 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $39.19 B and Solana SOL $235.1 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $127.58 B Vol. 24h: $7.70 B from the growth of digital asset treasuries (DATs).

Treasuries are public companies that hold crypto as part of their balance sheet. While Bitcoin treasuries dominate in size, Kendrick sees Ethereum’s staking yield and established treasury ecosystem as giving it an advantage.

Ethereum DATs already hold more than 3.1% of the total ETH supply, and leading firms such as BitMine Immersion are still accumulating aggressively.

Analyst targets: eth volatility ahead

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe suggests that volatility in Ethereum is likely to increase, with potential for both corrective dips and upside acceleration.

If ETH fails to hold support, a correction could drag prices below the $4,100 mark. Poppe flagged this zone as a key accumulation area for long-term investors.

A broader market correction could still pull ETH toward $3,600–$3,800, where strong demand zones previously formed.

The levels remain the same. Volatility is likely going to pick up momentum for $ETH and #Altcoins (not sure whether we're having an awful correction first). If that does happen, my target zones are clear: sub $4.1K I'm heavily interested. pic.twitter.com/zLyqJtxqC9 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 15, 2025

On the other hand, a recovery above resistance zones around $4,400–$4,600 could open the door to renewed momentum, making ETH potentially the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Should ETH sustain institutional inflows and capitalize on treasury adoption, analysts see potential for a climb back toward the $5,000–$5,200 range.

