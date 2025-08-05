BlackRock’s IBIT Dominates Bitcoin ETF Outflows at $292 Million

Key Notes

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) saw a massive $5.2 billion in net inflows in July, reinforcing its positions as a leader in the space.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw their third consecutive day of outflows, led by IBIT, Fidelity’s FBTC, and Grayscale’s GBTC.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas highlighted a shift in institutional interest toward digital assets and hedge funds, amid a slowdown in private asset fundraising.

BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) dominated the spot Bitcoin ETF outflows on Aug. 4, at $292 million. This is the biggest outflow since May in IBIT, with BTC price coming under selling pressure.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) saw massive inflows during the month of July, with net inflows crossing $57.5 billion. During the last month, IBIT saw a total of $5.2 billion in inflows. Thus, yesterday’s outflow is minor in comparison to the net inflows witnessed so far.

BlackRock’s IBIT has dominated most of the inflows across US ETF issuers since its inception in January 2024. IBIT’s net inflows are now nearly five times those of its immediate competitor, i.e., Fidelity’s FBTC.

Bitcoin ETF Activity Cools Down

US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded aggregate outflows for a third consecutive trading day on Aug. 4. Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) came second after BlackRock, with approximately $40 million in redemptions, followed by a $10 million outflow from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

Most other US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs saw no net flows, except for Bitwise’s BITB, which attracted $18.7 million in inflows. The pace of outflows moderated compared to $812 million exodus on Aug.1, as Bitcoin BTC $114 401 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.28 T Vol. 24h: $34.14 B price found support near the $112,000 level.

Institutional Demand Remains in Tact

Bloomberg’s ETF Strategist Eric Balchunas recently noted that the private asset sale has slowed down so far in 2025. On the other hand, digital assets and hedge funds have gained market share. Speaking on the development, JPMorgan flows expert Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said:

“Within alternative asset classes, digital assets and hedge funds have been seeing an acceleration of inflows this year, in sharp contrast to the weak fundraising seen in private equity and private credit.”

The report highlighted that digital assets are the fastest-growing segment within the alternatives market, drawing $60 billion in capital inflows as of July 22, after setting a record with $85 billion in 2024.

BATTLE OF THE ALTS: Private asset boom is cooling off while digital assets, hedge funds steal market share in flows this year.. nice look at the breakdown in alternative asset flows from @denitsa_tsekova pic.twitter.com/UHjRlloUp0 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 4, 2025

Eric Balchunas noted that Bitcoin volatility has eased since the debut of spot BTC ETFs. He pointed out that the 90-day rolling volatility for BlackRock’s IBIT fund has dropped below 40 for the first time, down from over 60 at the time of the ETFs’ launch in January 2024.

