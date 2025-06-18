Key Notes

A European Bitcoin treasury company, The Blockchain Group, has expanded its BTC holdings by acquiring 182 Bitcoins in a $20 million (~€17.0 million) purchase. This additional acquisition increased its total holdings to 1,653 Bitcoin, and its BTC yield to 1,173% in 2025. At the time of reporting, the firm’s reserve is approximately $170 million.

The Blockchain Group’s BTC Yield

The Paris-listed firm, in an announcement, disclosed that its BTC yield in 2025 is 1,173.2%, which translates to a quarterly yield of 57.2%. This indicates a rise in the proportion of Bitcoin reserves relative to the fully diluted share count.

The Blockchain Group noted that its BTC gain in 2025 is 469.3. This translates to a quarterly figure of 354.8. Since the beginning of the calendar year and the start of the current quarter, this firm has increased its Bitcoin holdings by approximately 469.3 BTC and 354.8 BTC, respectively.

In the announcement, The Blockchain Group disclosed that they have a BTC gain of over $50.6 million (€43.8 million) in 2025 and $38.26 million (€33.1 million) quarter-to-date.

Acquisition Funding Source Confirmed

The recent acquisition by the European Bitcoin treasury firm was financed through a series of recently concluded convertible bond issuances, amounting to approximately €18 million ($20.7 million). According to reports, the financiers were UTXO Management, Moonlight Capital, TOBAM, and Ludovic Chechin-Laurans.

The Blockchain Group is not the only firm that is actively stockpiling Bitcoin. Metaplanet, a Japan-based firm, has actively issued bonds to purchase Bitcoin. The firm exceeded its year-end target by securing 10,000 Bitcoin in just six months, thanks to its recent acquisition of 1,112 BTC. It currently has a Bitcoin Yield of 266.1% in 2025.

