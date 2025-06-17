Metaplanet Offers 10X Forward BTC Yield Than Strategy, Which Is Better?

Key Notes

Metaplanet has been grabbing the limelight by hitting the 10,000 BTC milestone on June 16, with its stock price racing to all-time highs near 1900 JPY. Interestingly, the Japanese firm is offering 10x forward BTC BTC $106 210 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.11 T Vol. 24h: $33.30 B yield, in comparison to its competitor, Strategy (previously known as MicroStrategy). Additionally, Metaplanet stock’s year-to-date gains stand at 411% while that of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is just 28%.

Is Metaplanet Becoming Investors’ Favorite?

Metaplanet is emerging as a formidable contender against Strategy (MSTR) in Bitcoin investment returns. By using a unique playbook through 0% bond issuance, the company’s stock MTPLF has generated a significant torque for itself.

On June 16, the company hit the milestone of having 10,000 Bitcoins in its Treasury, and is now on the way to achieving 1% of the total BTC supply, i.e., 210,000 Bitcoins by 2027. Here’s a comparison of how it stands in comparison to Strategy:

Forward BTC-Yield: Metaplanet boasts a staggering 400% compared to Strategy’s 30%.

Trailing Twelve-Month (TTM) BTC-Yield: Metaplanet outshines with 1,000% versus Strategy’s 90%.

Crypto market observer Blake stated that Japan’s economic conditions and bond market crisis are key factors driving the Metaplanet stock (trading under ticker 3350.T) rally. With sub-1% Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields, no spot Bitcoin ETFs, and a favorable tax environment under the NISA framework (0% Capital Gains Tax), MetaPlanet’s growth is further fueled by local demand.

Thus, by being the only Bitcoin proxy bet in the Japanese market, the 3350 stock benefits from several short-squeeze scenarios.

Strategy (MicroStrategy) Investors Defend MSTR

In his X post, Blake questioned MSTR holders what justifies staying overweight on MicroStrategy. Is it the benefits of USD liquidity and the potential inclusion in the S&P 500?

MSTR has the biggest stack. The stack is what is be used as collateral to suck in liquidity from the debt markets. The bigger the stack, the more liquidity MSTR can draw. MTPLF may move faster as a percentage of its current stack in terms of % growth, and this will last for… — Adham Halabi 🇨🇦 (@Halabi4Adham) June 16, 2025

Responding to this, Adham Halabi emphasized Strategy’s (MSTR) dominance in the Bitcoin market, underscoring its significant Bitcoin holdings as a key competitive advantage. Halabi noted that MSTR’s extensive Bitcoin stack serves as collateral to access liquidity from debt markets. “The bigger the stack, the more liquidity MSTR can draw,” he remarked.

While competitors like MetaPlanet (MTPLF) might experience faster percentage growth relative to their current holdings, Halabi believes the long-term focus remains on Bitcoin gains. “BTC gain is the end game,” he stated. He further added that markets will eventually prioritize companies with the best market-to-net-asset-value (mNAV) ratios for growth opportunities.

