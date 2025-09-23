BNB Price Prediction: Traders Bet Big on Trump Pardon for Binance Founder CZ – $2,000 Next?

BNB briefly crossed $1,080 over the weekend before cooling near $1,004 as broader crypto markets pulled back.

The rally was driven less by fundamentals and more by political speculation, i.e., traders are betting on the possibility that US President Donald Trump could pardon Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

Zhao’s Sentencing in 2023

Zhao stepped down as Binance CEO in 2023 and served a short prison term tied to the exchange’s $4.3 billion settlement with US regulators.

He has since sought clemency, and betting markets recently valued his chances of a pardon at more than 60%, though those odds have slipped closer to even.

Still, the prospect of a pardon has energized BNB bulls, with traders seeing it as a potential game-changer for Binance’s regulatory future and its native token.

Binance itself remains under Department of Justice oversight but is reportedly moving toward easing compliance monitoring.

BNB Price Analysis: Bullish and Bearish Scenarios

BNB has officially broken above the long-standing ascending channel that has guided its price for the past two years – a move that confirms a major breakout and opens the door to much higher targets.

With today’s high of $1,083, the token is now testing key resistance. If this momentum continues, the next leg could carry BNB to $1,500, followed by a potential run to $2,000 before year-end.

Momentum indicators are flashing bullish signals: the RSI is nearing 70 but not yet overbought, while the MACD has flipped sharply positive, both supporting the case for further upside.

However, if price loses steam and falls back below the channel breakout point, BNB may re-enter its prior range, with support near $760. But as it stands, bulls are firmly in control, and the path to $2,000 is on the table.

Will Politics Drive Price?

BNB’s trajectory now appears tied to both technical signals and political developments. A Trump pardon for CZ could serve as a powerful bullish catalyst, potentially sending the token to new highs.

Without it, traders must weigh whether BNB’s fundamentals and Binance’s ecosystem can sustain the momentum on their own.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.