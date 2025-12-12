BNB Price Halts Below $900 as Zerobase Hack Nullifies BNBChain Transaction Record

Key Notes

Chain infrastructure celebrates scalability breakthrough while ecosystem security breach undermines investor confidence simultaneously.

Malicious contract targets wallet approvals forcing platform to restrict user access pending resolution of frontend vulnerability.

Technical indicators show neutral momentum with bulls needing sustained close above $892 to invalidate bearish pressure.

BNB BNB $878.3 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $120.98 B Vol. 24h: $1.30 B price remained stuck below $890 on Dec. 12, posting a narrow 0.12% intraday move as competing market catalysts kept sentiment conflicted. The day had begun on a positive note, with BNB Chain announcing its highest-ever throughput performance.

🔓 New TPS record unlocked: 8,384! BNB Chain continues to raise the bar on performance and scalability for builders. https://t.co/o59bPzCFXH — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) December 12, 2025

The network revealed it had unlocked a new transactions-per-second record of 8,384, a benchmark intended to reinforce its positioning as one of the fastest and most scalable blockchain ecosystems in 2025.

But the bullish momentum evaporated within hours as Zerobase, a prominent zk-native project within the BNB Chain ecosystem, confirmed a major security compromise. The team issued an urgent notice warning users of an active phishing contract impersonating Zerobase’s official interface.

According to the advisory, attackers deployed a malicious contract designed to hijack wallet connections and extract unauthorized USDT approvals.

Important Security Notice We have received user reports that a phishing contract on BNB Chain (BSC) is attempting to impersonate ZEROBASE and hijack user connections, falsely presenting itself as the official ZEROBASE interface to scam users into granting USDT approvals.… — ZEROBASE (@zerobasezk) December 12, 2025

Zerobase stated it had activated an automatic malicious-approval detection mechanism. Any wallet interacting with the compromised contract would be restricted from deposits and withdrawals until the approval was revoked. The project recommended users rely on revoke.cash and similar tools to eliminate fraudulent permissions and urged the community to avoid unofficial links, impersonated admin accounts, or unverified wallet prompts.

🚨 HashDit Alert🚨@Zerobasezk users take note!! There has been a FrontEnd Compromise with the Zerobase domain. Be careful in the meantime and be wary of any malicious approvals! Stay safe! 🔒 https://t.co/t1ZsF5Hnc7 — HashDit | now with Pro Extension (@HashDit) December 12, 2025

Adding to the alarm, blockchain security firm HashDit issued a concurrent alert confirming a frontend compromise affecting the official Zerobase domain. Users were warned to halt interactions with the platform until the issue was fully resolved.

The sudden sequence of security alerts effectively nullified the bullish impact of BNB Chain’s TPS milestone. While developers celebrated scalability progress, traders redirected their attention toward the growing pattern of interface-level exploits and phishing campaigns targeting BNB Chain users.

In October, Binance announced compensation for users who lost funds to technical failures experienced on the exchange during the record-setting $19 billion market liquidation event.

BNB Price Forecast: Can Bulls Reclaim the $900 Resistance Zone?

BNB’s price action shows continued hesitation near the $890 region, with the 12-hour chart reflecting a tight consolidation pattern brewing between the middle Bollinger Band at $892 and the lower band support around $869. The latest candle structure highlights a mild bearish tilt, with sellers defending the $880 to $900 zone after a rejection from the upper band near $915 on Dec. 11.

RSI sits at 47.29, reflecting neutral momentum but leaning slightly bearish as buyers fail to establish higher lows. A neutral RSI in this context often precedes a decisive move, but the direction hinges on how quickly the network can stabilize sentiment following the Zerobase breach. The lack of strong bullish divergence limits upside conviction for now.

MACD momentum mirrors this caution. The indicator remains below its signal line, suggesting a continuation of the mild downward drift. Histogram bars show weak buying pressure, further reinforcing weak prospects of a sustained rebound phase.

For bulls, reclaiming the $892 middle-band level on a sustained 12-hour close is the first critical trigger. A clean break above that area opens a path toward $915, the upper Bollinger Band and the key short-term resistance that capped price earlier in the week. Closing above $915 would invalidate the current bearish pressure and set up a potential rally toward the psychological $950 zone.

Conversely, failure to hold above $870 risks exposing BNB to the lower volatility pocket around $860, the bottom Bollinger Band. A breakdown below $860 would signal a momentum shift that could drag BNB toward deeper liquidity near $840, particularly if post-hack uncertainty escalates.

