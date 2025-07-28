Key Notes

Nasdaq-listed SharpLink acquired 77,210 ETH, exceeding the network’s 30-day net issuance.

The firm now holds over 438,000 ETH worth $1.69 billion, making it the second-largest corporate ETH holder.

Ethereum’s market dominance climbed to 12% for the first time since July 2020, eying a solid breakout to 19%.

Ethereum ETH $3 892 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $470.16 B Vol. 24h: $31.27 B price is showing strength with 4% upside in the last 24 hours and is now eyeing the breakout past $4,000. This recent upside comes as the largest ETH treasury holder, SharpLink Gaming, purchased an additional $295 million worth of ETH. As a result, ETH bulls have activated once again, with daily trading volume surging 35% to more than $33 billion.

Ethereum Price Eyes $4,000 Breakout Amid Rising Dominance

Ethereum is approaching the critical resistance of $4,000, crossing which would set the stage for a rally to new all-time highs. This shows that bulls are looking past the current concerns surrounding $2.6 billion in ETH unstaking.

Ethereum’s market dominance has climbed to approximately 12%, a level not seen in five years, according to crypto analyst Rekt Capital. The last time ETH dominance reached this threshold was in July 2020.

$ETH Dominance Ethereum Dominance has increased to ~12% for the first time in 5 years In fact, last time ETHDOM rallied to 12% was exactly 5 years ago in July 2020 ETHDOM is now challenging to transition into the green circled phase#ETH #Crypto #Ethereum https://t.co/NI1742ew2o pic.twitter.com/kbMzEbo7m0 — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) July 27, 2025

The market dominance surged all the way to 19% during the bull run of 2021. If Ethereum price repeats this historical pattern, we could see fresh all-time highs soon.

Rekt Capital noted that Ethereum is now attempting to break into a historically significant zone, marked as the “green circled phase”. This will allow ETH to lead the broader altcoin market rally moving ahead.

ShapLink Gaming Buys 77,210 ETH

Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) has purchased an additional 77,210 ETH worth approximately $295 million, reinforcing its aggressive ETH treasury strategy.

This single ETH purchase exceeds the total ETH issued in the last 30 days, at 72,795 ETH. On-chain data shows that SharpLink Gaming has staked a major portion of the newly acquired ETH.

With this move, SharpLink’s total Ether holdings have surpassed 438,000 ETH, valued at over $1.69 billion at current prices. Following its latest purchase, SharpLink sits at the second spot after Tom Lee’s BitMine Technologies, which holds 566K ETH, according to data by Strategic ETH Reserve.

Institutional inflows into ETH have shot up significantly, with BlackRock Ethereum ETF seeing $1.8 billion in inflows last week alone. Furthermore, with rising ETH treasury demand, public firms are accumulating in big numbers.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.