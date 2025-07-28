Key Notes

CAKE's daily trading volume also spiked 200% to over $460 million, signaling strong market interest.

With over 54.59 million users and $1.90 trillion in trading volume on the BNB Chain, PancakeSwap remains the top decentralized exchange by TVL.

Crypto analyst Javon Marks sees a technical breakout in CAKE holding strong, keeping a $40.794 target in play.

With the crypto market rally today, PancakeSwap CAKE $3.00 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $1.04 B Vol. 24h: $530.69 M price has surged more than 15% today, shooting past $3.21, while taking its market cap past $1.1 billion.

This BNB Chain-based BNB $835.5 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $116.43 B Vol. 24h: $3.59 B asset is gaining momentum as the BNB price reached all-time highs above $850 earlier today.

CAKE’s daily trading volume increased by 200% to over $460 million, indicating strong bullish interest among traders.

PancakeSwap Price Hits 5-Month High

With the BNB price hitting all-time highs, PancakeSwap’s native cryptocurrency CAKE surged 15% today, extending its monthly gains to more than 45%.

As of now, CAKE price is trading at $3.21, with its market cap soaring past $1.1 billion. This is the first time in five months, since February 2025, that the PancakeSwap price surged past $3.

The recent increase in BNB’s price has fueled optimism around a potential “BNB Season.” PancakeSwap, the leading multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) originally launched on BNB Chain, is seen as a major beneficiary of this trend.

Currently, PancakeSwap is the top-ranking DEX platform on the BNB Chain in terms of both total value locked (TVL) and trading volume, reinforcing its dominance within the ecosystem.

Beyond BNB Chain, PancakeSwap also leads DEX activity across multiple blockchains. Over the past month, it has registered a trading volume of $185.33 billion, surpassing rivals such as Uniswap UNI $10.56 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $6.35 B Vol. 24h: $492.59 M , Raydium RAY $3.21 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $864.64 M Vol. 24h: $159.82 M , and Meteora, underscoring its strong market presence.

BNB Chain, which recently bought over 40 million TAG tokens, remains the primary driver of user activity and trading volume on PancakeSwap.

According to Dune Analytics, the chain has contributed significantly to the platform’s growth, with a cumulative user count of 54.59 million and total trading volume surpassing $1.90 trillion.

This strong integration underscores PancakeSwap’s position as a key player within the BNB ecosystem. However, one of the most notable developments has been the positive impact of BNB’s price rally on CAKE.

Analyst Predicts 15x CAKE Rally

Crypto analyst Javon Marks has highlighted significant bullish momentum in PancakeSwap price, noting that the asset is currently maintaining a key breakout level. According to Marks, this technical setup keeps the $40.794 price target in play.

$CAKE (Pancake Swap) currently climbing with MAJOR STRENGTH here and is holding a key breakout that is keeping the $40.794 technical target in play! With this being, another +1,110% upside could come in, making this strength minimal in larger perspective… https://t.co/TvitJ4P6qM pic.twitter.com/4UPotAYMg6 — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) July 28, 2025

If this target is reached, it would represent an upside of over 1,110% from current levels. Marks emphasized that, in this context, the ongoing strength in CAKE’s price may still be minimal relative to the potential for further gains.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.