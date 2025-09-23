Bybit Launches 24/5 Trading for Stock CFDs, Waives Fees Through October

Key Notes

Bybit transforms its TradFi platform by offering round-the-clock CFD trading Monday through Friday starting September 23rd.

The exchange eliminates all trading fees on stock CFDs and indices until October 11, 2025 for eligible platform users.

Extended trading hours aim to democratize global market access by removing traditional timezone restrictions for investors.

Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has extended trading hours on its TradFi platform for its stock contract for difference (CFD) products. Going forward, select CFD offerings have been made available for trading 24 hours a day, Monday-Friday.

Bybit offers several CFDs, which allow traders to speculate on an asset’s price movement without owning it. According to a press release from Bybit, 24/5 trading will be offered on select CFDs in batches, with the first 20 available under the extended trading framework starting Sept. 23.

According to the press release, the firm says it previously offered CFDs on its TradFi platform for approximately 6.5 hours a day during normal business hours. The extended hours are meant to “reduce time-zone limitations and open participation to a wider base of traders.”

Bybit also announced that it is waiving trading fees on stock CFDs and indices through Oct. 11, 2025 on its TradFi platform. Eligible users can trade global indices including CHINA50, CHINAH, HK50, HKTECH, and TWINDEX and stock CFDs such as CRCL, COIN, MSTR, BMNR, SBET, as well as technology equities including NVDA, TSLA, AAPL, GOOG, and INTC at zero transaction cost.

Bybit Enhances TradFi Platform with Extended Hours

As Coinspeaker reported on Sept. 22, decentralized coin Mantle MNT $1.89 24h volatility: 12.7% Market cap: $6.13 B Vol. 24h: $617.06 M saw an 8% surge over the previous day after Bybit introduced enhanced benefits for MNT holders including improved leverage terms and discount buying options. Mantle was the only top 20-ranked cryptocurrency in profit over that 24-hour period.

Bybit’s expanded trading hours for CFDs and increased support for Mantle appear to be well in line with the firm’s ongoing expansion into the DeFi market. Back in June, Bybit CEO Ben Zhou announced “Byreal,” an on-chain DEX built on Solana. Byreal’s testnet launched on June 30 with its mainnet slated for a Q3 launch.

