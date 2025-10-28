Key Notes

Ether holds steady above $4,100 after testing key support.

Institutional fund holdings show sharp growth in Ethereum.

Analysts eye possible short-term rally toward $4,300.

Ethereum ETH $4 129 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $498.59 B Vol. 24h: $29.03 B is trading slightly lower but stable above the $4,100 mark as of Oct. 28, after briefly testing support near $4,050. The second-largest cryptocurrency has so far failed to break past the $4,250 resistance, but analysts remain optimistic that a rebound is near.

At the time of writing, ETH is trading around $4,117, down about 1% in the past 24 hours. Popular market analyst Ted noted that Ethereum’s price action reflects a “strong bounceback” and could push toward the $4,200–$4,300 range in the short term.

$ETH failed to reclaim the $4,250 zone. This is why ETH came down and retested the $4,050 support level. So far, Ethereum is showing a strong bounceback and could rally towards the $4,200-$4,300 level again today. pic.twitter.com/iBjGOkDkiH — Ted (@TedPillows) October 28, 2025

This optimism comes as Ethereum outpaced Bitcoin in institutional accumulation and fund holdings growth.

Ethereum Fund Holdings See Institutional Surge

Recent data from CryptoQuant reveals a widening gap between Bitcoin BTC $114 613 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $48.56 B and Ethereum when it comes to institutional positioning. While both assets continue to attract long-term investors, the pace of capital inflows has shifted in Ethereum’s favor over the past year.

Bitcoin fund holdings currently stand at around 1.3 million BTC, reflecting a 36% increase over the past 12 months. On the other hand, Ethereum has seen a 138% surge in total fund holdings, now totaling roughly 6.8 million ETH.

The sharp rise aligns with strong inflows into spot ETH ETFs, higher staking participation, and Ethereum’s central role in DeFi, tokenization, and layer-2 ecosystems.

The ETH/BTC fund holdings ratio has shifted dramatically, from three-to-one last year to nearly five-to-one today. This suggests that the top crypto is increasingly seen as core yield-bearing infrastructure rather than a speculative alternative.

Corporate Activity Adds Mixed Signals

Despite bullish fund data, ETHZilla, a crypto-focused firm, recently sold about $40 million worth of ETH while using $12 million to repurchase its own stock. Market watchers cautioned that such maneuvers could signal shifting liquidity priorities rather than long-term conviction.

ETHZilla dumped $40,000,000 in $ETH to buy back $12M worth of their own stock. Corporate treasury playing uno reverse with crypto? Let’s hope this doesn’t become a thing. pic.twitter.com/18gIzP2vc9 — Ted (@TedPillows) October 28, 2025

Corporate treasuries have generally slowed their crypto accumulation since the October market downturn, with most firms staying on the sidelines. One major exception is BitMine, the only consistent large-scale buyer in recent weeks.

BitMine has spent over $1.9 billion since Oct. 10 to acquire nearly 483,000 ETH.

Meanwhile, Ether ETFs kicked off the week on a positive note. On Oct. 27, these funds recorded $134 million in net inflows, led by BlackRock’s ETHA ETF.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.