Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Rallies 150% from Recent Crash – Explosive Price Action Is Next

Since bottoming out, ADA has staged a powerful rebound of over 150%, reclaiming the $0.67 level at the time of writing.

Cardano Price Analysis – Breakout or Bull Trap?

The daily ADA/USD chart reveals that Cardano recently broke out of a descending parallel channel, a pattern that had kept price action suppressed since mid-2025.

The breakout aligns with a strong bounce from the $0.50 support zone, where buyers stepped in aggressively to absorb selling pressure.

However, the price is now approaching a key resistance cluster near $0.70–$0.75, which previously acted as both support and rejection during past consolidation phases.

A decisive close above this zone could open the path for a strong upside continuation toward higher Fibonacci extension levels.

Meanwhile, momentum indicators also support a bullish narrative with the RSI currently sitting around 37.

Also, the MACD indicator is showing early signs of a potential bullish crossover. If confirmed in the coming days, retest of the $1 resistance level is likely.

Bullish and Bearish Scenarios

In the bullish case, Cardano’s ongoing rebound could evolve into a parabolic move if the token holds above $0.60 and breaks $0.75 with volume confirmation.

Sustained buying pressure from this level could fuel an extended rally toward $3 or higher in the next few months, aligning with long-term targets of $5 and $10 that traders are eyeing for 2026.

On the other hand, if ADA fails to secure a daily close above $0.70, the risk of a bearish retracement increases. A breakdown below $0.50 could invalidate the bullish structure, potentially dragging the price back toward $0.33

While ADA Climbs, This Bitcoin Layer-2 Is Quietly Exploding

While ADA has set its sights on new highs, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing Solana’s speed and low fees to the Bitcoin network, opening the door for faster, cheaper, and smarter transactions on the world’s biggest blockchain.

The project has already raised nearly $23.8 million in its presale, attracting major crypto investors and influencers who see it as the next big leap for Bitcoin.

At its core, Bitcoin Hyper is building a Layer-2 ecosystem that lets users access DeFi, NFTs, memes, and other decentralized apps directly on Bitcoin, something that was never possible before.

By solving Bitcoin’s biggest issues, slow transactions and high fees, Bitcoin Hyper makes it easier for developers and everyday users to tap into the power of BTC without the limitations.

This blend of Bitcoin’s security and Solana-like performance has positioned $HYPER as one of the most promising early-stage projects in the current market cycle.

The HYPER token fuels the entire platform. It acts as the gas for transactions, enables staking and governance, and supports various decentralized applications.

During the presale phase, stakers can earn up to 50% annual returns.

To buy $HYPER at the current price of $0.013125, visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete your $HYPER purchase.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.