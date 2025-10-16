Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 222%, Will SHIB Price Follow?

Key Notes

Shibburn data shows that the SHIB burn rate has increased to 222.84% in the last 24 hours.

The SHIB ecosystem is left with 585,202,851,074,750 in circulating supply.

Shiba Inu's price dropped by 2.12% to trade at $0.00001043 .

Shibburn, the dedicated Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000010 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $6.08 B Vol. 24h: $168.77 M burn tracker, has provided data showing that the metric rose by about 222% within the last 24 hours.

This resulted in the permanent destruction of 140,391,783 SHIB, reducing the overall supply of the meme coin. Despite the higher burn rate, SHIB’s price has continued to decline.

SHIB Price Fails to Complement Burn Rate Spike

Shiba Inu burn rate recorded a spike of exactly 222.84% within the last 24 hours, leading to the incineration of 140.3 million SHIB.

A total of 410,752,652,145,910 has been removed from the initial supply. From a maximum supply of 999,982,335,928,955, the recent burn leaves the SHIB ecosystem with 585,202,851,074,750 in circulating supply.

Instead of following the usual pattern where a smaller supply and steady demand push prices higher, SHIB’s value has continued to fall.

SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001043, with a 2.12% dip over the last 24 hours. For the past few weeks, this is the same way that the price of the coin has been stalling.

Even the 13,120% spike in burn rate from last week was not sufficient to push SHIB towards a new monthly high. As SHIB’s price has fallen, its market capitalization and trading volume have also declined.

The token’s market cap now stands at $6.14 billion, ranking it as the 21st largest cryptocurrency. Its 24-hour trading volume is down 10.45%, at $183.62 million.

The sentiment may change soon if the conditions of the broader cryptocurrency market improve in the coming days.

