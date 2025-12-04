Cardano Price Prediction: Treasury Approves 70M ADA Growth Package – Massive Growth Injection Coming?

The governance vote surpassed the 60% threshold and secured rapid approval under the network’s on‑chain voting framework.

The Cardano pentad is asking for 70M ADA to bring the pentad of infrastructure. Entities woke up, untied by a fork. 70M ADA = 30M USD today and we all know that the rest of the pentad will need (and they're willing to, by the way) to at least double that amount. Why? 👇 pic.twitter.com/j2BV3PeagB — stakepool_ (@stakepool_) November 30, 2025

The 70 million ADA will be used for stablecoin development, oracle reliability, cross‑chain capacity, custody support, and analytical frameworks. These components have been absent or underdeveloped for years.

By pooling efforts, the community aims to unlock the liquidity and application growth that rival chains have capitalized on.

Intersect will administer the funds and oversee the development timeline. The organization aims to cut delays by accelerating delivery rather than supporting more theoretical research.

Though the full list of partners remains undisclosed, early objectives involve major stablecoin issuers and a leading cross‑chain bridge provider.

NEW: $ADA | Cardano's core developing teams have voted in favor of a 70 million $ADA withdrawal from the treasury to fund infrastructure integrations. Developing stablecoins, oracle feeds, bridges and more is planned with these funds. pic.twitter.com/a8EUvPB0hy — crypto.news (@cryptodotnews) December 3, 2025

ADA Price Analysis: A Potential Rally Incoming?

As per CoinMarketCap data, ADA trades at $0.45, up almost 2% in the past 24 hours. The chart below shows that the token trades near a crucial zone after months of selling pressure.

A long descending trendline has dominated market sentiment, though ADA now sits near a point that traders often treat as a potential reversal region.

The green zone on the chart reflects a support area that continues to attract buyers.

A rebound from this level may allow ADA to climb toward the first major resistance cluster around the mid‑$0.50 region.

The dotted bullish projection outlines a possible rise toward the $0.90 zone, and a successful breakout above that band opens the path toward the target near $1.50.

However, failure to hold the green support could result in a 17% price drop. Traders may view this region as a last defense before deeper losses.

