Cardano Sentiment Turns Bearish but ADA Still Attractive for Dip Buyers

Key Notes

Cardano community sentiment has hit its lowest level in five months.

Santiment suggests that this bearish tone is actually a buying opportunity for smart investors.

ADA has recently been testing the support zone between $0.81 and $0.83.

Cardano ADA $0.82 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $29.92 B Vol. 24h: $1.10 B has quietly seen its normally optimistic community turn bearish, with sentiment hitting its lowest level in five months, according to data from Santiment. This shift comes despite ADA showing a 5% gain during the same period.

Historically, such negative sentiment among ADA retail traders has often led to accumulation by larger players. These smart investors use market weakness to increase their holdings.

For instance, the 10th largest cryptocurrency saw a major drop in community sentiment on August 10, soon after which ADA saw a rally to $1.

🧐 Cardano has quietly seen its normally optimistic crowd start to turn bearish. After the lowest sentiment recorded in 5 months, $ADA's price is +5%. Patient holders and dip buyers during this three week downswing should root for this trend of bearish retailers to continue.… pic.twitter.com/VgGwRW243P — Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 4, 2025

Santiment noted that patient holders and dip buyers will benefit if this bearish mood persists.

Notably, in recent weeks, ADA has been consolidating within a narrow range, testing a demand zone between $0.81 and $0.83. Buyers are defending this level, suggesting it could once again serve as a base for a potential rebound.

At the time of writing, ADA is trading around $0.81, slipping 1.5% over the past 24 hours.

ADA Price Trajectory

In the short term, ADA has been trading inside a descending channel pattern, in formation since Aug. 13.

ADA 2-hour chart with descending channel | Source: Trading View

If ADA breaks above the 20-day EMA near $0.84, the next upside targets could be $0.96 and $1.02. However, a rejection at this level may lead to a retest of the channel’s support line, with the risk of falling to $0.68.

Looking at the daily ADA price chart, the RSI is hovering close to neutral territory. A bounce above 50 would signal renewed buying interest, with key resistance around $0.84.

ADA daily price chart with RSI and Bollinger Bands | Source: TradingView

ADA is trading near the lower Bollinger Band, indicating oversold conditions and a potential short-term rebound if buyers step in. A move back toward the midline (20-day SMA) at $0.86 could spark bullish momentum.

However, slipping outside the lower band risks increased selling pressure. ADA must sustain above the $0.83 zone to be attractive for dip buyers.

Meanwhile, the MACD indicator shows bearish momentum, but the histogram is flattening, hinting at a possible slowdown in selling strength. A bullish crossover would reinforce the case for recovery, with many traders eyeing a bullish price target of $10 for ADA.

ADA daily price chart with MACD | Source: TradingView

Snorter Bot (SNORT) Presale Gathers Momentum

While ADA attracts smart investors, a new contender, Snorter Bot ($SNORT), is also gaining traction in the crypto community. Positioned as a Telegram-based trading assistant, Snorter Bot combines the viral appeal of meme coins with sophisticated on-chain trading tools.

The bot allows users to discover, snipe, and manage tokens directly within Telegram. Its initial launch centers on the Solana blockchain, known for its speed and low fees, with plans underway to expand support to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible networks.

Snorter Bot offers near-instant swaps, resistance to front-running, and live transaction simulations powered by a private mempool.

$SNORT Tokenomics and Presale Details

Access to the bot’s premium features is unlocked by holding the native SNORT token. The token has a fixed supply of 500 million and offers users access to exclusive features.

What differentiates Snorter Bot is its strong focus on simplicity and execution speed. Wallets can be created or imported with a single tap, trades are protected, and users gain advanced tools without needing to navigate a complex UI.

The team is offering its token at a discounted price during its ongoing crypto presale event.

Presale Snapshot

Token Price: $0.1033

Funds Raised: $3.7 million

Token Symbol: $SNORT

Network: Solana

Snorter Bot positions itself as a robust trading solution amid the growing demand for efficiency in decentralized markets. Explore Snorter Bot price prediction on our website.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.