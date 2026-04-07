Polygon crypto activated its Giugliano hardfork on mainnet at block 85,268,500 on April 8, targeting a measurable reduction in transaction finality by allowing block producers to announce blocks earlier in the confirmation cycle.

The Polygon Foundation confirmed the upgrade in a post on X, citing a demonstrated 2-second reduction in finality time during testing on the Amoy testnet last month. For a network that has spent much of the past year managing stability incidents rather than shipping performance improvements, Giugliano represents a deliberate shift back toward throughput and developer experience as the primary narrative.

Giugliano Upgrade The Giugliano hardfork will be released on Polygon mainnet at block number 85,268,500, at approximately 2 PM UTC on April 8. This upgrade: enables faster finality by letting producers announce blocks earlier, adds fee parameters directly in block headers,… — Polygon Foundation (@0xPolygonFdn) April 6, 2026

We suspect the timing of this upgrade is as strategic as its mechanics. Polygon has been visibly rebuilding credibility since a finality bug in September triggered a hardfork to address transaction delays, and a separate validator exit in July caused a one-hour network disruption – both of which drew scrutiny at a moment when competing Layer 2 networks were gaining developer mindshare.

Deploying Giugliano now, cleanly and on a publicized schedule, sends a signal to institutional integrators and dApp developers that Polygon’s engineering pipeline is functioning – a signal the network needed to send before the competitive gap widened further.

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Polygon Crypto Giugliano Hardfork Mechanics: What the Finality Change Actually Does

The Giugliano upgrade – formally documented as PIP-84 in the Polygon Improvement Proposals forum – introduces three discrete changes to the Polygon PoS chain. Block producers can now announce blocks earlier in the pipeline, compressing the window between block creation and confirmation; fee parameters are embedded directly in block headers rather than requiring a separate lookup; and new RPC endpoints deliver fee data more efficiently to wallets and applications querying the network.

The practical consequence of the first change is the 2-second finality reduction observed on Amoy, where the upgrade ran at block 35,573,500 on March 23 without reported incident.

Before Giugliano, the confirmation window included latency from the producer announcement delay; after it, producers broadcast earlier, and the chain reaches agreement faster. For high-frequency DeFi protocols and payment applications – the two use cases Polygon has explicitly prioritized in its Gigagas roadmap – a 2-second reduction is not cosmetic. It is the difference between a settlement layer that can compete with card rails and one that cannot.

Reminder: PIP-85 activates on Polygon PoS from block 85,245,000, while the Giugliano hardfork itself is scheduled later at block 85,268,500 (~2 PM UTC on Apr 8). What changes with PIP-85:

– delegators start receiving direct priority fee income

– 37% to stakers via Ethereum… https://t.co/KgioUxTkeo pic.twitter.com/DbmQ0p5sgm — Vadim | POLTRACK (@vadim_web3) April 7, 2026

The fee parameter change carries a quieter but structurally significant implication for developers: embedding fee data in block headers reduces the number of RPC calls a dApp must make to construct a transaction, which lowers operational overhead and improves the responsiveness of wallets and trading interfaces.

Node operators must upgrade to Bor v2.7.0 or Erigon v3.5.0 before the activation block to remain in sync – the Foundation flagged this requirement explicitly, and the Amoy testnet cycle served as the final validation pass before mainnet deployment.

It is also worth noting that Giugliano revives changes from PIP-66, which were originally bundled into the earlier Bhilai hardfork but subsequently reverted after post-deployment behavioral issues emerged. The Polygon team reviewed and refined that implementation before reintroducing it here – meaning Giugliano is not a first attempt at this mechanism but a corrected second pass, which meaningfully changes how its Amoy success should be read.

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