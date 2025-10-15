Key Notes

CMBIAM partnered with distributor DigiFT and tech provider OnChain to launch its top-performing money market fund on the BNB Chain ecosystem.

The fund, ranked #1 in its APAC peer group by Bloomberg, is now accessible to accredited investors as CMBMINT and CMBIMINT tokens.

This move deepens BNB Chain's RWA ecosystem, which already includes major financial institutions like Franklin Templeton, Circle, and Ondo Finance.

CMB International (CMBIAM), a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, has launched its $3.8 billion USD Money Market Fund on BNB Chain BNB $1 189 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $165.08 B Vol. 24h: $6.96 B .

The fund is now represented by the CMBMINT and CMBIMINT tokens, with the initiative supported by distribution partner DigiFT and technology services provider OnChain.

The fund was ranked #1 among its Asia-Pacific peers by Bloomberg as of October 2025 and primarily invests in USD-denominated short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments.

Since its start in 2024, the fund has maintained consistent returns, according to the official announcement.

How Institutional Access Meets Blockchain Efficiency

Through the partnership, accredited investors can subscribe to the tokenized fund using fiat or stablecoins and redeem their holdings in real-time. The process is managed by proprietary liquidity management smart contracts developed by DigiFT.

Adam Bai, Head of CMB International Asset Management, noted that leveraging BNB Chain’s robust infrastructure allows the firm to extend its money market strategies to a broader global investor base in a secure and compliant manner.

Similarly, BNB Chain’s Head of Business Development, Sarah, stated that the collaboration shows how regulated financial products can use the network’s scalability and ecosystem reach.

A Pattern of Institutional RWA Adoption on BNB Chain

The launch is part of a larger trend of traditional financial products moving on-chain. The move by CMBIAM follows other major financial institutions that have chosen the network for tokenization, including the asset manager behind the Franklin Templeton on BNB Chain platform.

The network has also expanded its involvement with tokenized equities. In July, BNB Chain announced it was joining an alliance with Ondo’s RWA platform to broaden access to tokenized stocks and other real-world assets.

The CMBMINT and CMBIMINT tokens are planned for integration with DeFi protocols, including Venus Protocol XVS $5.48 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $91.83 M Vol. 24h: $6.44 M and ListaDAO, where they can be used for collateralized lending and yield strategies.

This development comes as the broader ecosystem has taken steps to support users through market volatility. In response to recent market events, BNB Chain’s recent $45M airdrop was distributed to meme coin traders.

In a separate action, Binance’s recovery initiative included a plan to distribute $300 million to traders impacted by record liquidations.

The launch of the CMBIAM fund adds another regulated, high-value real-world asset to the BNB Chain. The collaboration expands on-chain access to an institutional-grade asset and sets the stage for new DeFi utility through the planned protocol integrations.

