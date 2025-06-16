Key Notes

Consensys founder is projecting that Wall Street will soon be vested in DeFi and digital assets.

He identified increased demand for cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum, in the TradFi market.

Joseph Lubin urged crypto space builders and developers to leverage innovations to excite Wall Street about DeFi.

Joseph Lubin, the Ethereum co-founder who also founded Consensys, projects that Wall Street will soon be vested in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and cryptocurrencies. He voiced this prediction based on the recent spike in institutional investors’ interest in Bitcoin BTC $106 969 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $22.13 B and Ethereum ETH $2 623 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $316.71 B Vol. 24h: $16.86 B .

Wall Street Still Needs to Be Motivated to Dive Into DeFi

The digital asset pioneer has recognized the possibility that Wall Street’s renowned organizations will make their foray into DeFi and the world of crypto.

He took to X to share his standpoint on the pivot, noting that BTC and ETH, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, are the first large-scale onboarding of Traditional Finance (TradFi) firms onto DeFi.

ETH and BTC (and some other digital asset) treasury strategies are the first large scale onboarding of TradFi onto DeFi. How do we get Wall Street to care about decentralized protocols and the evolution to a more decentralized web and global economy? Wall Street will care about… https://t.co/wfSApkKpzv — Joseph Lubin (@ethereumJoseph) June 16, 2025

In his opinion, Wall Street big shots are more inclined to plunge their funds into consistently rising investments. Interestingly, crypto assets currently fall into this category. Hence, Lubin is strongly optimistic that these investors will soon dive into decentralized protocols and digital assets.

He seems certain that the intricacies of the blockchain technology sector will pique the interest of these entities.

“They will be motivated to deep dive and learn what’s up with these strategies,” Lubin explained. “They will have to deeply understand the details of Bitcoin and Ethereum and the strategies of MSTR and SBET. They will have do go deep on DeFi on Ethereum.”

While there are obvious results from companies that have adopted cryptocurrencies, the ConsenSys founder still thinks that crypto space builders and developers have a notable role in getting Wall Street “excited” about DeFi.

As a result, he urged them to continue introducing innovation within the space and aim to widen mainstream adoption of DeFi alongside crypto.

Strategy and Metaplanet Stay True to Their Bitcoin Accumulation Plan

Some of the most reputable firms have already established a thriving Bitcoin treasury strategy. One of these is Strategy Inc, the rebranded business intelligence and software firm led by Michael Saylor. Two weeks ago, the company acquired 705 BTC at $75 million, marking a further expansion of its Bitcoin holdings and an increase in its share price.

Apart from increasing its overall holding to 580,955 BTC, worth over $60 billion, the acquisition of 705 BTC placed Strategy on a 16.9% BTC Yield. A few days after this purchase, the Saylor-led firm discussed issuing $979.7 million worth of high-yield 10% preferred stock (STRD) to fund more Bitcoin purchases.

Like Strategy’s Bitcoin playbook, Asian financial firm Metaplanet has been increasing its Bitcoin holdings at a very consistent pace. Dreams come true because the Japanese firm recently acquired 1,112 BTC and successfully hit the milestone of 10,000 BTC in its treasury. It is worth noting that this is only the first half of the year, a feat evident in its share performance.

With the success of Strategy and Metaplanet, Joseph Lubin is convinced that other Wall Street firms will soon join the bandwagon.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.