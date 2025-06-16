This Indicator Suggests Further Upside for Bitcoin: New BTC ATH?

Key Notes

Whales and retail investors anticipate bullish momentum.

Binance’s whale and retail inflows have significantly declined.

Bitcoin and Ethereum see mild gains with increased liquidations.

Bitcoin BTC $106 969 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $22.13 B whales and retail investors have slowed down their inflows into Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume.

According to a CryptoQuant analysis, BTC inflows into Binance from whales and retail are at one of their lowest points since 2024. This means investors are expected to keep holding their BTC instead of selling their digital assets at this point.

The analysis shows that both large and small Bitcoin holders are making similar movements. This usually hints at strong market confidence and imminent growth.

According to data from CryptoQuant, Binance’s Bitcoin inflows rose when the crypto market overheated. This consequently led to market-wide corrections, with the BTC price falling to $80,000 in March.

Current low inflows suggest investors are waiting for clearer signals, especially macroeconomic news and trends.

Already Bullish

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH $2 623 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $316.71 B Vol. 24h: $16.86 B , along with most of the major altcoins, are seeing upward momentum.

Bitcoin is up 1.4% to nearly $107,000. Ethereum gained 3.8% and is trading at $2,625. The global crypto market cap increased by 1.6% to $3.33 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Due to the current rise, the total amount of crypto liquidations increased 80% to $262 million, according to CoinGlass. ETH saw $52 million, and Bitcoin recorded $30 million in 24-hour liquidations.

With the latest holding pattern, investors show belief in Bitcoin’s long-term strength, which could lead to a slow and steady bullish momentum. This growing confidence is also reflected in the rising popularity of no KYC casinos, where users seek greater privacy and faster access to crypto gaming.

However, the current macro situation, with the tension rising in the Middle East, might bring a short-term correction to the crypto market due to the high impact of the war.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.