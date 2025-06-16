Metaplanet Stock Shoots 24% as It Hits 10,000 Bitcoin Milestone

Key Notes

Metaplanet stock registered a massive 24% upside on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 16, as soon as the Japanese firm announced acquiring 1112 Bitcoin BTC $106 969 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $22.13 B , thereby hitting the milestone of 10,000 BTC treasury. Although the company set this target for the year-end, it has hit this milestone in just the first six months.

Metaplanet Hits 10,000 Bitcoin in H1 2025

This development comes as Metaplanet revised its Bitcoin acquisition plan after announcing a $5.4 billion fundraise last week. As a result, the company is now willing to acquire 210,000 Bitcoin or 1% of the total BTC supply by the end of 2027.

Earlier today, the Japanese firm announced the issuance of $210 million in 0% ordinary bonds, while directing the proceeds to additional Bitcoin purchases. In another disclosure, the company announced its latest Bitcoin purchase of 1112 BTC, for a $117.2 million investment, at an average price of $105,435.

As of June 16, 2025, Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings stand at 10,000 BTC, acquired for a cumulative investment of $947 million, reflecting an average cost of $94,697 per BTC. Additionally, the company’s Bitcoin investments have yielded a remarkable 266.1% year-to-date return in 2025.

Following today’s 24% gains, Metaplanet stock is now trading at 1,896 JPY, with its year-to-date gains at a massive 425%. On the other hand, its one-year returns for investors stand at a staggering 2,000%.

Analysts Raise MTPLF Stock Target to $63

Apart from the Japanese market, the Metaplanet stock (MTPLF) trading in the US is also making heads turn with 400% upside since the beginning of the year. Market analysts now predict that if the Japanese public firm completes its “555 Million plan” in 60 trading days, i.e., 3 months, MTPLF share price could further rally to $63 per share.

Here’s some more napkin math to consider. If metaplanet completes the 555M plan in 60 trading days (3 months), you’re looking at a $63/share. How does this compare with your math? @ActuallyClimber pic.twitter.com/fp7rRMQ7nO — Anon LaserEyes (@AnonLaserEyes) June 11, 2025

Building on its previous “210 Million Plan,” Metaplanet has announced its latest initiative, the “555 Million Plan,” aimed at significantly increasing its Bitcoin reserves. The company now targets a total holding of 30,000 BTC by the close of 2025, reflecting its strategic commitment to digital asset investments. In an announcement last week, the firm said:

“Bitcoin is repricing the global cost of capital. Through our 555 Million Plan, Metaplanet is doubling down on a high-conviction, equity-driven capital markets strategy to accelerate our bitcoin accumulation trajectory”.

Bitcoin price is trading 1.27% up at $106,500 levels, while holding firmly above the support of $105,000 as geopolitical risks escalate amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.