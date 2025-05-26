Key Notes

The US leads in digital asset investment inflows over the past week with $3.2 billion on record.

Bitcoin leads the inflows while XRP records $37.2 million in outflows.

Solana's price performance is bullish, especially with the positive sentiments surrounding the blockchain.

Ripple-associated XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B ended its 80-week inflow streak last week, providing room for Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B to outperform it by a reasonable amount.

The broader crypto market recorded about $3.3 billion in inflows, and XRP did not contribute to this. Instead, it ended up with an outflow of $37.2 million, per the Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report by CoinShares.

Details of the Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report

By recording inflows up to $3.3 billion, the digital asset ecosystem has successfully extended the six-week streak to $10.5 billion.

According to the CoinShares report, the Year-to-date (YTD) inflows have been pushed to a new record of $10.8 billion. The total Assets Under Management (AUM) also went up to an all-time high of $187.5 billion. This suggests that investors have sought refuge in digital currencies.

This diversification of investors was likely prompted by fears surrounding the future of the US economy, Moody’s downgrade, and the resulting spike in treasury yields.

It is worth acknowledging that the inflows differed across countries and assets. While the US led the inflows, probably influenced by the recent friendly stance of the government, Canada recorded the least inflows.

The digital asset investment inflows recorded for the US, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, and Canada were $3.2 billion, $41.5 million, $10.9 million, $33.3 million, and $100,000, respectively.

Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B led with $2.9 billion in inflows, eventually making up a quarter of total inflows for 2024. It was followed by Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B , which recorded $326.2 million in inflows.

Next up were Short Bitcoin products, which attracted $12.7 million in weekly inflows. The inflows into Solana were capped at $4.3 million.

Amidst this exciting sentiment, XRP recorded one of its most significant outflows valued at $37.3 million.

SOL Price and Overall Market Performance

Interestingly, the price of SOL is seeing a positive trend amidst the broader market uncertainty. At press time, the coin traded at $177.22, corresponding to a 3.34% increase within the last 24 hours. The Solana blockchain has received a lot of positive attention in the last few days.

On May 22, US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken confirmed plans to collaborate with Solana to offer tokenized US equities in select markets globally. The company intends to launch xStocksFi, its new tokenized stock offering, on Solana. However, it is working towards integration into other blockchains in the future.

Around the same time, OKX hinted at the debut of a wrapped version of BTC, xBTC, on Solana.

A lot of analysts are optimistic about the coin’s long-term potential. Analyst Ali Martinez observed that SOL has been trading within a clear upward channel since May 12. Based on this, he suggested that the cryptocurrency could test the channel’s upper boundary near $210 soon.

Similarly, crypto trader Jelle voiced the same bullish sentiment on X, predicting that SOL would rise above $400 once it clears the $250 resistance level.

It's a good thing I still own a bunch of $SOL. Once it clears $250, I doubt it stops before it hits $400-$500. All the weak hands have been shaken out. Time to reap the rewards. pic.twitter.com/fW1EDquA6r — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) May 22, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.