Crypto.com Adds Zero-Fee Trading, Enters Sports Predictions with Underdog

Key Notes

The revamped rewards structure introduces tiered subscriptions offering enhanced CRO token benefits and improved yields.

Strategic alliance with Underdog creates the first unified platform combining fantasy sports, sportsbook, and prediction markets.

These developments reflect Crypto.com's broader strategy to attract more users and expand its ecosystem offerings.

Crypto.com announced two major updates on Sept. 2, 2025 aimed at expanding its user base and platform features. The company has overhauled its rewards program and entered a partnership with the sports gaming company Underdog.

The new “Level Up” rewards program changes how users access benefits on the platform. According to the announcement, the program introduces subscription tiers that provide zero trading fees, improved cash yield options, and better rewards for holding its Cronos CRO $0.28 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $9.33 B Vol. 24h: $299.46 M token. These changes align with recent trends in crypto exchange bonuses and rewards.

Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, indicated the goal is to significantly increase the number of CRO holders. The update also integrates the previous Rewards+ program into the new Level Up system.

In a separate move, Crypto.com’s derivatives arm in North America has partnered with Underdog. This collaboration will integrate Crypto.com’s sports prediction markets directly into the Underdog application, allowing users to make predictions on major sports leagues.

The partnership makes Underdog one of the first platforms to offer fantasy sports, a sportsbook, and prediction markets within a single app. Both companies stated the initiative is designed to provide sports fans with a secure and compliant way to engage with prediction markets

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.