Last Week Crypto Hit Record Inflows at $5.95B: CoinShares

Key Notes

CoinShares reported a record $5.95 billion in digital asset inflows, the highest weekly total ever.

Bitcoin ($3.55B), Ethereum ($1.48B), and Solana ($706.5M) led the surge.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw a combined $4.54B in inflows.

Digital asset investment products saw a massive surge in demand last week, with CoinShares reporting a record $5.95 billion in inflows, the largest weekly total on record.

CoinShares said that the inflows were a delayed reaction to weak United States employment data, the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut, and growing concerns over US government stability amid shutdown fears.

According to CoinShares, the United States led the wave, attracting $5 billion in new investments, a new all-time high. Switzerland followed with $563 million, also a record, while Germany saw $312 million in inflows, marking its second-largest week ever.

Weekly crypto asset inflows | Source: CoinShares

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Lead the Charge

Bitcoin BTC $124 126 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.47 T Vol. 24h: $51.56 B was the primary gainer, raking in $3.55 billion in inflows, its largest weekly gain ever. Despite Bitcoin’s price nearing new all-time highs, CoinShares noted that investors showed no interest in short products, showing broad bullish sentiment across the market.

Ethereum ETH $4 566 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $551.14 B Vol. 24h: $27.81 B followed closely with $1.48 billion in inflows, pushing its year-to-date total to $13.7 billion, nearly triple last year’s figure.

Solana SOL $232.9 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $126.99 B Vol. 24h: $6.14 B also broke records with $706.5 million in weekly inflows, bringing its YTD total to $2.58 billion, while XRP XRP $2.99 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $179.02 B Vol. 24h: $4.53 B attracted $219.4 million, both setting new milestones.

However, CoinShares noted that other altcoins saw minimal participation, suggesting the rally remains concentrated among top assets. Overall, the surge lifted total assets under management (AuM) for crypto investment products to an all-time high of $254 billion.

ETF Flows Showcase Institutional Momentum

From September 29 to October 3, Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs echoed the bullish sentiment, posting massive inflows.

From September 29 to October 3 (ET), Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net weekly inflow of $3.24 billion, marking the second-highest weekly inflow in history. Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net weekly inflow of $1.3 billion, with all nine ETFs posting positive inflows.… pic.twitter.com/MXpPJa3cP2 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 6, 2025

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a $3.24 billion net weekly inflow, the second-highest in history, while Ethereum ETFs added $1.3 billion, with all nine US-listed products seeing positive contributions.

“Renewed institutional demand is reinforcing market momentum, marking a key shift in capital flows after weeks of outflows. Sustained inflows signal strengthening structural support into Q4,” wrote Glassnode.

Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High at $125K

Bitcoin’s price surged past $125,000, marking a new all-time high amid the wave of inflows and ETF enthusiasm. However, CryptoQuant cautioned that Market Buy Volume recently surpassed $25 billion, a metric that has historically preceded trend inflection points.

“In a downtrend, this often marks a buying opportunity. In an uptrend, it tends to act as a selling opportunity,” claimed CryptoQuant.

CoinShares added that with the Federal Reserve’s rate cut and weak US employment figures, alternative assets like crypto are seeing record inflows.

