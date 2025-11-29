CZ, Kiyosaki Urge Crypto Buy as Market Enters “Quiet Equilibrium”

Key Notes

CZ and Kiyosaki say fear in the market is the moment to buy, not panic.

Japan’s carry trade is breaking, pushing investors toward Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s metrics show the market entering a stable “quiet equilibrium.” .

Two of the loudest voices in global finance just delivered the same message: buy when the market feels uneasy. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, said it’s better to accumulate when fear peaks rather than chase rallies driven by greed.

Unpopular opinion, but it's better to sell when there is maximum greed, and buy when there is maximum fear. 🤷‍♂️ — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) November 29, 2025

Around the same time, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, warned that Japan’s carry trade, one of the biggest invisible forces behind asset inflation, has cracked, calling for Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold, and silver as protection.

The comments come as the Fear and Greed Index reads 20, indicating fear in the crypto market. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s internal metrics show the market slipping into what analysts call a “quiet equilibrium.”

Japan’s Carry Trade Collapse

For three decades, cheap Japanese yen served as the world’s hidden leverage engine. Institutions borrowed nearly 0% in Japan and poured that capital into risk assets everywhere, US stocks, European bonds, emerging markets, and even crypto. That long-standing structure is now breaking.

The Bank of Japan’s rate hikes pushed government bond yields above 1.7%, a level unseen since 2008. As borrowing costs rose, the carry trade’s foundation cracked. Investors now face rising yen liabilities while their foreign asset positions decline, forcing liquidations.

Bitcoin Metrics Show a Reset Instead of a Breakdown

CryptoQuant analysts revealed that Bitcoin’s Net Realized Profit and Loss is pulling back toward the zero line after violent spikes. The pattern often shows the end of forced selling and the start of a neutral, stable phase. Prices around the $90K level reflect the same balance, i.e., buyers and sellers have reached a truce.

Analysts describe this as the market’s equilibrium zone, a calm period where investors decide where to invest next. If NRPL stays above zero, the market begins to build a stronger recovery base. A dip into negatives would confirm weakness.

Meanwhile, anchored VWAP indicators show undervaluation. Bitcoin recently slipped below levels tied to key events such as Trump’s election victory and the fourth halving. It seems that investors are back in accumulation territory.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.