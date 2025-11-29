Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF Rakes in $2M: Two Key Levels Emerge

Key Notes

DOGE bounced 9% after a harsh 22% drop, now trading near $0.1493.

DOGE ETFs (GDOG + GWOW) now show roughly $2M in combined net inflows.

Key support sits at $0.08, while major resistance sits at $0.20.

Dogecoin (DOGE) just came out of a rough month after dropping by 22% before a sharp bounce pushed it almost 9% higher this past week, with the price now near $0.1493. Meanwhile, the new DOGE ETFs, Grayscale’s GDOG and Bitwise’s GWOW, also saw significant inflows.

GDOG now sits near $3.8 million in net assets, and GWOW holds $2.48 million. Together, they now reflect about $2 million in net inflows. However, as per SoSoValue, DOGE ETFs showed zero flows on November 28 but recorded $1.8 million on November 25 and $365K on November 26.

On the other hand, Bitcoin ETFs took in more than $71 million on November 28, while Ether and Solana ETFs also saw healthy flows. It is clear that DOGE is still waiting for a sustained wave of ETF demand.

The Two Key Levels for DOGE Price

Prominent analyst Ali Martinez pointed out two simple levels that remain very important for DOGE. Support sits near $0.08, a zone that shows a heavy cost basis cluster on the heatmap.

Key levels for Dogecoin $DOGE: – Support at $0.08

– Resistance at $0.20 pic.twitter.com/WSVbYdgFHs — Ali (@ali_charts) November 29, 2025

On the other hand, the resistance sits near $0.20, which lines up with a wall of supply held by long‑term holders. The heatmap shows a dense band between these two prices, which means DOGE holds a wide mid‑range block before it escapes the chop.

DOGE Price Analysis: What’s Next?

The weekly chart paints a cleaner view with the price sitting inside a large descending structure with support holding along the same base for months. DOGE touched this floor again, and each time it formed a steady base.

Meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands show compression. RSI hovers near the lower half, which indicates room for a bounce. A break above the long trendline could result in a retest of the $0.20 zone, and a close above that area clears space for higher levels.

According to Bitcoinsensus, DOGE follows a repeated cycle, i.e., accumulation leads to a wave up, and a bigger accumulation leads to a bigger wave. If the pattern holds, the weekly structure sets the stage for a rally toward $0.80. The chart supports this view as long as the price stays above the base zone, making DOGE one of the best meme coins to buy in 2025.

$DOGE Weekly BULLISH Setup Forming Here 📈💥#Dogecoin has been moving in a very predictable way all throughout this cycle : ✅Accumulation -> Wave Up

✅Larger Accumulation -> Bigger Wave Up If this pattern continues, we could possible hit new all time highs at 0.80$ per… pic.twitter.com/QBxC9Qow4e — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) November 28, 2025

However, if DOGE drops under the $0.08 floor, the structure breaks. That move resets the entire range and forces price into a long reset phase.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.