El Salvador Buys 1,100 BTC as Price Slides Below $90k

El Salvador bought ≈1,090 BTC during a major market dip.

Its reserves rose to ~7,500 BTC thanks to its largest single-day purchase so far. The move follows Bukele’s ongoing “1 BTC per day” accumulation policy.

El Salvador expanded its national Bitcoin BTC $91 114 24h volatility: 4.4% Market cap: $1.82 T Vol. 24h: $118.02 B stash by just over a thousand coins this week, stepping up accumulation during one of the sharpest sell-offs of 2025. So far, it’s the largest single-day purchase made by the pro-Bitcoin country.

The country’s Bitcoin Office data indicate a purchase of ≈1,090 BTC (~$100M), lifting total holdings to roughly 7,470–7,500 BTC.

The fresh buy aligns with President Nayib Bukele’s “1 BTC per day” dollar-cost-averaging policy first announced in November 2022—a program the administration has reiterated it will keep running.

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $90K the First Time in 7 Months

The timing was opportunistic: Bitcoin briefly fell below $90,000 on Nov. 17 and 18, its first dip under that level in months amid risk-off trading across global markets. ￼

Spot-ETF outflows have accelerated since the beginning of the week, and the Fear & Greed Index on CoinMarketCap slid to “extreme fear.”

Good Morning The week kicks off with a 2.3K BTC outflow from the Spot ETFs. Let’s see how the ETF cartel behaves for the rest of the week 🧸 DYOR pic.twitter.com/Eka6HJsWng — Teddy (@TeddyVision) November 18, 2025

El Salvador’s Stance on Bitcoin

Regulatory backdrop remains nuanced. Under its $1.4B IMF program agreed in 2025, El Salvador pledged to curb broader public-sector Bitcoin exposure. Yet, the IMF later said recent increases in the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve were consistent with the program’s terms, highlighting how the reserve is structured within those constraints. ￼

Bukele has also courted international counterparts on digital-asset policy: in June 2025, he met U.S. political adviser Bo Hines to discuss Bitcoin strategy, part of ongoing outreach on cross-border crypto rules. ￼

Separately, the government has boosted reserves via mining. Last year, Reuters reported that 474 BTC have been mined since 2021 using geothermal power, underscoring a multi-pronged approach (purchases + domestic production).

