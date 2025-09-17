CZ Returns to Binance? Speculations Getting Hotter

Key Notes

Binance founder has updated his X profile from “ex-@binance” to “@binance”.

Crypto enthusiasts think that he may be returning to the exchange.

Before now, Richard Teng confirmed that he was permanently barred from operating or running the exchange.

There are speculations that Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao may be returning to Binance. It got hotter after he changed the “ex-@binance” description on his personal X profile to “@binance.” While no official announcement has been made with respect to a possible reinstatement, his action strongly suggests a comeback to the scene.

Down the Memory Lane on the Binance Woes

Wu Blockchain spotted the sudden change in CZ’s bio on X, sparking reactions from the broader cryptocurrency community.

CZ updated his personal X profile today, changing “ex-@ binance” to “@ binance,” which may suggest a possible return to Binance. https://t.co/kbW0Tl8FVG pic.twitter.com/H1rcgcdvDd — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 17, 2025

For context, CZ first started using the “ex-@binance” tag after the Binance company suffered a major setback that put him in prison for four months. Last year was tumultuous for the cryptocurrency exchange and its founder, but the challenges started in 2023 when Binance was accused of violations related to Anti-money Laundering (AML) regulations.

When CZ was taken into custody, he admitted to failing to implement an effective AML program at Binance, violating the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). Also, Binance admitted that it had failed to register as a money-transmitting business and therefore, breached the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The exchange was made to pay significant penalties, which ran to the tune of $4.3 billion, while CZ was hit with a $50 million personal fine. He stepped down as CEO of the leading exchange, and Richard Teng took over immediately. CZ served his term in a low-security US federal prison for male inmates in Lompoc, California, before he was moved to a halfway house.

Is CZ Back to Full Control of Binance?

Notably, CZ still retained a 90% ownership stake in Binance at the time. Though a majority shareholder with powerful influence on the platform’s management, CZ was permanently barred from operating or running the exchange. Even Teng confirmed in an interview with Axios that the ban is indeed for life.

The Binance founder was eventually released from prison on September 27, 2024. Upon his return, CZ also made it clear that he has zero interest in returning to Binance as the CEO. He was more concerned with a possible presidential pardon to resolve his legal status in the United States. He got busy running Giggle Academy, an educational platform for kids.

Since his release, Changpeng Zhao has been seen among crypto industry experts like Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire and even Dubai Future Foundation CEO Khalfan HE Belhoul. Per his moves, many are convinced that he is committed to fostering innovation in the blockchain space, maybe not as Binance CEO.

The change in his profile description still does not prove that he is fully back to the exchange, nor does it say otherwise. However, the coming days will reveal the true extent of this update.

