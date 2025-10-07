Key Notes

Dogecoin launched the Cardinals Index Node, boosting decentralization and speed.

The upgrade adds near smart contract-like functionality to Dogecoin’s main chain.

Analyst Dima Potts predicts a 37x (3,700%) rally to $11.71 by late 2025.

The Dogecoin ecosystem took a major leap with the debut of the Cardinals Index Node, a powerful addition that allows anyone to run a full node and validate on-chain transactions.

The new feature enhances the network’s distributed ledger by enabling faster, easier data indexing, with speeds reportedly reaching 500 milliseconds, resulting in a more decentralized, efficient network capable of supporting advanced on-chain activity.

Beyond its speed, the Cardinals Index Node could bring smart contract-like functionality to Dogecoin, similar to what Bitcoin developers have long sought without relying on Ethereum’s EVM or Layer 2 frameworks.

This could open new possibilities for dApps, decentralized finance, and AI-integrated systems directly on Dogecoin’s base layer.

Analysts See Potential 37x Upside

According to crypto analyst Dima Potts, Dogecoin has historically experienced massive rallies each time it has broken above major resistance lines, recording surges of 83x and 183x in previous cycles.

$DOGE $10+ DOGECOIN?! 🚀🚀 This weekly Dogecoin chart highlights its historical performance after breaking above the yellow resistance line during the final year of each prior cycle. • In the first cycle, Dogecoin surged approximately 83x following its breakout above this… pic.twitter.com/QhO6QOGA9J — ÐOGECAPITAL (@DimaPotts36) October 6, 2025

Based on this pattern, Potts predicts a more conservative 37x rally in the current cycle, potentially pushing DOGE to $11.71 by late 2025.

Institutional Adoption

Also, 21Shares has listed its DOGE ETF (TDOG) on the DTCC platform, an early step toward mainstream acceptance.

🇺🇸 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG) has been listed on the DTCC website.#DogeETf pic.twitter.com/2pV5IC8X6d — BITCOIN EXPERT INDIA (@Btcexpertindia) September 23, 2025

On top of that, Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, is reportedly leading a $200 million Dogecoin Treasury initiative under the “House of Doge,” which could also serve the role of a node with the Cardinal Index Node launch.

Notably, the Cardinals Index Node launch has sparked speculation that Tesla could soon run a node. The carmaker’s strong history with Dogecoin payments and Musk’s repeated endorsements position Tesla as a participant in Dogecoin’s decentralized infrastructure.

DOGE Price Analysis: Rising Wedge Near Critical Breakout Point

The weekly chart of DOGE/USD shows a rising wedge pattern, a formation that often signals potential bearish reversals after prolonged uptrends or consolidations.

The price is currently oscillating within two converging trendlines, with higher highs and higher lows forming the wedge’s structure.

Bollinger Bands indicate moderate volatility, with the price hovering close to the upper band at $0.2922, while the middle band (20-week MA) offers support near $0.2195.

A breakout above the wedge could invalidate the bearish outlook and open the path toward a new rally, while a breakdown below the lower trendline might trigger a retest of the lower Bollinger Band at $0.1468.

